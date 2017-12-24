Antonio Gates shines as Chargers handle Jets, keep playoff hopes alive

Melvin Gordon's touchdown run helps propel the Chargers to 14-7 win over the Jets to keep their postseason hopes alive. (1:21)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- In need of a jump-start on offense with second-year pro Hunter Henry done for the year, the Los Angeles Chargers turned to veteran tight end Antonio Gates, and he delivered.

Gates caught six passes for 81 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown, as the Chargers handled the New York Jets 14-7 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday to remain in the postseason hunt.

"Our goal all along was to have a chance to play meaningful football in December, and we have a chance to do that," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said. "So I take my hat off to the coaching staff and the players. They all hung in there and put up with me. And we've got a lot to play for next week."

What it means: The Chargers moved to 8-7 on the year and still have a chance to reach the playoffs if the Tennessee Titans lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars next week, the Baltimore Ravens defeat the Cincinnati Bengals at home and the Chargers defeat the Oakland Raiders.

"We still have a chance to get to win No. 9, which would be nine of our last 12 -- that's a heck of a run," Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said. "That's where we are and where we'll be this week.

"It will make for a lot more of a spirited week, though, knowing that we'll be alive. Right at 1 o'clock, we'll know some of the other outcomes. But we have a division opponent and we're excited about the chance to win our ninth game."

What I liked: Melvin Gordon totaled 81 yards on 19 carries, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his three-year NFL career. Gordon also had a 1-yard run for a score, and now has 12 total touchdowns on the season. The Chargers now have a 1,000-yard rusher in Gordon (1,012) and a 1,000-yard receiver in Keenan Allen (1,250) for the first time since 2013 (when Ryan Mathews had 1,255 rushing yards and Allen had 1,046 receiving yards).

What I didn't like: The Chargers still can't defend the run. Jets running back Bilal Powell finished with 145 rushing yards on 19 carries, including a 57-yard run for a score.

Fantasy fallout: Philip Rivers completed 22 of 40 passes for 290 yards, a touchdown to Gates and no interceptions. Allen finished with five catches for 63 yards, while Tyrell Williams caught five passes for 50 yards.

Allen plays defensive back: A highly recruited safety out of high school in North Carolina, Allen got to show off those skills late in the first half by picking off a Bryce Petty Hail Mary pass. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Allen is the first offensive player with an interception since Week 13 of 2015. Marcus Easley of Buffalo intercepted a pass by Brian Hoyer of Houston to end the game that week.