A good fit for ascending Chargers, safety Earl Thomas likely staying put

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers need more defensive playmakers who can elevate play on that side of the football -- and Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas certainly fits that mold.

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has one year left on a four-year, $40 million extension signed after the 2013 season. NFL Photos/AP Photos

This year, I pointed to the Chargers securing the services of the talented safety in a trade with the Seahawks as my bold prediction for the Bolts during the offseason.

"We're going to be in every deal and you want to be able to walk away," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said about any potential trades of his players. "You don't want to miss any opportunity. That's how we built this thing and that's how we're going to continue to build it."

If the Chargers do not bring Tre Boston back in free agency, they would have a spot for Thomas -- the ideal fit at free safety. Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley was in Seattle when the organization selected Thomas with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2010 draft.

The Chargers also have other former Seahawks on the roster -- Brandon Mebane and Thomas' fellow draft-class mate Russell Okung. They could also bring back restricted free agent Adrian Phillips, Thomas' former teammate at the University of Texas.

Now 28, Thomas is still one of the best safeties in the game, a playmaker who takes the ball away and improves one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. He has one year left on a four-year, $40 million extension signed after the 2013 season and threatened to hold out if the Seahawks did not offer an extension.

He also told the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas native's favorite team growing up, to "come get me" after a Seattle loss on Christmas Eve at AT&T Stadium, making his way over to the Dallas locker room after the game.

Though the addition of Thomas would make a good L.A. defense even better, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Monday that the Seahawks are interested in securing a new deal with Thomas.

Schneider said he talked with Thomas' representatives at the combine last week.

"He affects games," Schneider said about Thomas at the combine. "He ran better at Texas [pro day] than he did here. What Gus [Bradley], Pete [Carroll], DQ [former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn] and Kris [Richard] wanted to do, he's been awesome. And he's the ultimate competitor."

It makes sense for the Seahawks to want to keep Thomas. The original member of the Legion of Boom, Thomas' anticipation, speed and instincts make Carroll's single-high safety system work.

A six-time Pro Bowler who helped lead the Seahawks to the franchise's only Super Bowl win, Thomas likely will wind up in the Seahawks' Ring of Honor when his playing career is over.

So for Carroll to want to retain one of his most talented and respected players as Schneider transitions to a younger roster is a no-brainer.

However, Thomas would have looked good in the Chargers' blue and gold.