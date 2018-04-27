Antonio Gates' departure opens door for Chargers WR Mike Williams

COSTA MESA, Calif. – After 15 seasons with the same organization, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates will reportedly ply his trade elsewhere. According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chargers have told Gates they do not plan to bring him back for the 2018 season.

It’s understood the NFL is a business and players are often shown the door once they start to underperform. Just look at what happened between the Seattle Seahawks and Richard Sherman.

However, Gates’ anticlimactic ending with the Bolts follows a similar path as other franchise greats for the Chargers, including LaDainian Tomlinson, Rodney Harrison and Eric Weddle.

An unrestricted free agent in March, Gates indicated at the end of the season he would like to continue playing. But the future Hall of Famer had a reduced role with the Chargers in 2017. He played 478 snaps, finishing with 30 catches for 316 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He hadn’t had numbers that low since his rookie season in 2003.

Gates is the NFL's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns by a tight end, with 114. An eight-time Pro Bowler who signed as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State in 2003, Gates is the all-time franchise leader in receptions (927), receiving yards (11,508) and touchdowns (114).

One person, other than tight end Hunter Henry, who should benefit most from Gates’ absence is second-year pro Mike Williams.

The Clemson product missed all of last offseason's work and training camp with a lower back disc herniation. He made it back on the field for a Week 6 contest against the Oakland Raiders, but a knee injury on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys limited his effectiveness toward the end of the year. He finished the season with 11 catches for 95 yards.

The bottom line is, injuries never allowed Williams to develop a consistent rhythm in the offense. Now healthy with a full offseason to work with quarterback Philip Rivers, Williams should have a bounce-back season in 2018.

“I feel a lot better than last year, to be honest,” Williams told reporters two weeks ago. “I’m feeling pretty healthy. I’m looking forward to getting out here, keep throwing with Philip and the quarterbacks and get everyone on the same page.”

NFL receivers usually experience a jump in production in Year 2. With Gates no longer on the roster, Williams should receive more targets in the red zone and on third down.

Both Gates and Williams have basketball bodies and are effective at winning 50-50 balls, so Williams has a chance to fill a role for the Chargers vacated by Gates.