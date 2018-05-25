Chargers' Joey Bosa has some issues with Star Wars

Defensive end Joey Bosa discussed his love of Star Wars and disappointment with The Last Jedi at the Inaugural Los Angeles Chargers Invitational at Riviera Country Club this week. Video by Eric Williams (1:42)

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- After spending the offseason working out on his own in his native Florida with personal trainer Todd Rice, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa arrived for the start of organized team activities this week.

Bosa's 23 sacks over the past two seasons ranks No. 4 in the NFL -- one of the reasons Pro Football Focus has the Ohio State product No. 1 on the analytical site's list of the top 25 players under 25 years of age.

But football isn't the only thing Bosa cares about. He's also a big Star Wars fan and with "Solo: A Star Wars Story" opening on May 25, he talked about that passion, among other things, before the inaugural Los Angeles Chargers Invitational at Riviera Country Club this week.

How's your golf game?

I guess you could say I got the golf bug when I first got into it [last year]. And then I kind of hit a point where it was just frustrating, and I haven't played in a month. I haven't played all offseason. I'm pretty bad. I don't know why everybody keeps coming up to me saying, ‘You're pretty good, aren't you?' But no, it's just the clothes. I look like I can play. Hopefully I can hit a couple good shots.

Joey Bosa has a message for Rian Johnson, director of "The Last Jedi." Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire

With 'Solo' coming out, are you interested in seeing that?

I am. I was pretty disappointed with the last film ['The Last Jedi']. So my interest in the rest of these movies is slowly dwindling because the last one was such a big letdown. But I'll definitely see it.

What was the letdown for you?

It was just not a good movie. Bad plot. Didn't make sense. Horrible jokes. Just corny lines throughout the whole movie. It wasn't a Star Wars movie. They tried to make it more of a Marvel movie if anything. Rian Johnson just stay away from Star Wars, please. ['Last Jedi'] was terrible.

What's the best Star Wars movie then?

I think the first two, ['Star Wars: A New Hope'] and ['The Empire Strikes Back'] are generally looked at as the best two. Before the last two new ones I've watched all of them again and those continue to stay my favorites for sure.

Is there a character that you identify with or relate to?

I do like Solo a lot, but I just don't see him in the character they cast for this movie. I am a big Emilia Clarke fan from "Game of Thrones" so it'll be nice to see her in another movie.

Did you collect Star Wars stuff growing up?

I think me and my brother [Nick Bosa] had lightsabers, that's about it. The little toy ones you kind of flick out. Mine was green, his was a blue one.

Looking forward to getting back on the football field for OTAs?

Yeah, I put a lot of time and effort into working on my athleticism, becoming faster and stronger. And it's nice to be able to put them to the test playing football. You can't really work on those skills as much without actually playing. I definitely like to come out here for this month and get all of that technique work.

Are you working specifically to develop more speed as a pass-rusher?

I think it's just a combination of working on flexibility and strength to make all of those movements that you do as a pass-rusher easier. If you can bend better, then you'll be able to do a lot of things better and more efficiently.