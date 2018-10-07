Melvin Ingram, defense (finally) lead way as Chargers humble Raiders

Philip Rivers finds Virgil Green for the 13-yard Chargers touchdown to extend the lead to 26-3. (0:25)

CARSON, Calif. -- Considered one of the strengths of this year's team, the Los Angeles Chargers had struggled on defense so far this season.

Entering Sunday's contest, the Chargers had allowed 30 points a game -- much worse than the 17.3 points per contest the Chargers held teams to last season.

But behind a dominant performance by edge rusher Melvin Ingram, the Chargers easily handled the visiting Oakland Raiders 26-10 at StubHub Center in a stadium dominated by silver-and-black-clad Raiders fans.

With the win, the Chargers improved to 3-2, pushing above the .500 mark for the first time this year as they prepare to hit the road to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. It's the Bolts' best start since 2014.

Melvin Ingram's big day included a sack and an interception for the Chargers. Harry How/Getty Images

Ingram led the Chargers in tackles with seven, had a sack and corralled an interception in the end zone to stop a promising Oakland drive.

The South Carolina product now has two career picks, notching his first interception during the 2013 playoffs on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The talented Ingram also got to touch the ball on offense but fell short of the end zone on a fullback dive from a yard out in the first half.

The Chargers forced two Oakland turnovers and held the Raiders to 289 total yards on offense. The Raiders converted just 4 of 11 third downs.

While the Chargers smothered Oakland defensively, Philip Rivers and the offense played efficient football. Rivers completed 22 of 27 passing for 339 yards and two touchdown passes, including a 44-yard pitch and catch to running back Austin Ekeler.

Ekeler's running mate Melvin Gordon finished with 120 yards from scrimmage and a 1-yard touchdown run.