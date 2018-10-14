Watch: Chargers' 89-yard TD drive in two plays to Tyrell Williams

CLEVELAND -- With the help of quarterback Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers receiver Tyrell Williams served as a one-man wrecking crew on a two-play, 89-yard scoring drive against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

On first and 10 from their own 11-yard line, Rivers hit Williams in stride on a deep crossing route for a 44-yard gain.

The play worked so well the Chargers dialed it up again on the next play, with Rivers this time throwing into triple coverage to Williams. However, Williams managed to wrestle the ball away from cornerback Damarious Randall for his second touchdown of the game -- this one a 45-yard reception -- giving the Chargers a 14-3 lead over the Browns midway through the second quarter.

Williams is the first player in the last 15 regular seasons with two 40-yard receptions on the same drive, according to ESPN Stats and Information. Jeff Janis did it for the Packers in a playoff game, catching a game-tying Hail Mary.

Williams had one 40-yard reception all season entering the day. He followed the 45-yard catch up with a 29-yard touchdown reception later in the second quarter.