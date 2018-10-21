Watch: Philip Rivers throws a 75-yard strike

Tyrell Williams strikes again.

On the Los Angeles Chargers' first offensive play, Williams ran past Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, who was looking in the backfield.

Philip Rivers hit Williams in stride for a 75-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead at Wembley Stadium in London.

First play of the day and @TyrellWilliams_ goes 75 yards for the TD



🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌 pic.twitter.com/R8ga2bV8Xx — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 21, 2018

It’s the third touchdown in two games for the Western Oregon product, who recorded touchdown catches of 45 and 29 yards in a 38-14 win over the Cleveland Browns last week.

It also marked the Bolts’ first touchdown on their first offensive play in a game since Curtis Conway's 67-yard score on a reverse on Nov. 18, 2001, at Oakland.