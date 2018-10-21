        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Watch: Philip Rivers throws a 75-yard strike

          10:17 AM ET
          • Eric D. WilliamsESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Seahawks for Tacoma News Tribune for six seasons.
            • Played college football at University of Puget Sound
            Follow on Twitter

          Tyrell Williams strikes again.

          On the Los Angeles Chargers' first offensive play, Williams ran past Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, who was looking in the backfield.

          Philip Rivers hit Williams in stride for a 75-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead at Wembley Stadium in London.

          It’s the third touchdown in two games for the Western Oregon product, who recorded touchdown catches of 45 and 29 yards in a 38-14 win over the Cleveland Browns last week.

          It also marked the Bolts’ first touchdown on their first offensive play in a game since Curtis Conway's 67-yard score on a reverse on Nov. 18, 2001, at Oakland.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices