Chargers' Melvin Gordon, Joey Bosa not ruled out for Seahawks

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Returning from the team's bye week, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn would not rule out two frontline players for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lynn said it remains possible that defensive end Joey Bosa and running back Melvin Gordon could make it onto the field at Seattle.

Bosa has missed the first seven games of the year due to a bruised left foot he suffered Aug. 7 during the opening week of training camp.

Bosa hasn't practiced since re-aggravating the foot injury in the lead-up to the Bolts' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in September and seems unlikely to play against the Seahawks.

"I don't want to rule him out," Lynn said about Bosa. "I think earlier in the year, I was comfortable with doing that. But now he's getting closer, so I don't want to rule him out right now. So we'll just kind of wait and see where he's at."

Lynn said that Bosa might do some things on the side this week, and that during the bye week, he ran straight ahead and will try some change of direction movement Monday.

"He's getting closer, but it still a process," Lynn said, when asked when Bosa would return. "We've been real cautious with it the whole time. We're not going to put him back on the field until he's ready, I promise you that."

The odds look better for Gordon returning to action. The Wisconsin product was a late scratch a week ago due to a hamstring issue in the Chargers' 20-19 win over the Tennessee Titans in London, missing his first game of the year.

Lynn said Gordon will practice in some capacity Wednesday.

"The week off really helped Melvin," Lynn said. "He ran well last week. He's going to do some things this week, and we'll see where he's at. But hamstrings can be tricky, so you don't want to rush those."

Lynn said the players would go through a walk-through on Monday after taking off last week.