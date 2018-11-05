Philip Rivers, Chargers look legit after passing tough road test

Mike Williams scores a touchdown after potentially stepping out of bounds while running to the end zone. (0:38)

SEATTLE -- If the Los Angeles Chargers want to go where they believe they can go -- a deep run the playoffs -- they have to win tough games on the road in the second half of the season.

"It's a good thing for us," Chargers defensive tackle Brandon Mebane said this week. "We didn't play a lot of games that were away. Then you go to the Super Bowl, which is pretty much an away game for both teams.

"It's good to have that mentality -- to have that feel of an away-game mentality, because it's always hard to play in somebody's backyard."

Well, the Chargers met the challenge and passed an important, midseason test by defeating the Seattle Seahawks 25-17 on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

The win pushed the Chargers to 6-2 on the year, giving them a five-game winning streak.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers made his 200th consecutive straight start against the Seahawks, and it was another solid performance. The 36-year-old signal-caller completed 13 of 26 passes for 228 yards and two touchdown passes, with no interceptions.

His favorite target was Keenan Allen, who finished with six receptions for 124 yards.

Rivers has the longest active consecutive games streak in the NFL, and he joins Brett Favre, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to make 200 consecutive starts in NFL history. He also became the 10th player since at least 1970 to post a start streak of 200 games.

play 0:19 Gordon runs 34 yards for the TD Melvin Gordon hustles 34 yards for a touchdown as the Chargers take a lead over the Seahawks.

Rivers got some help from running back Melvin Gordon. Playing with a hamstring injury, Gordon finished with 113 rushing yards on 16 carries, including a 34-yard run in the first quarter for a score.

While the Chargers got the win, they still have not resolved their kicking woes. Caleb Sturgis returned to the lineup after missing two games with a strained quad, and he promptly missed an extra point and a 42-yard field goal, hooking both wide right.

The Chargers waived Michael Badgley earlier this week; he made all of his field goal attempts and extra points as the team's starting kicker with Sturgis injured. Badgley cleared waivers, and the Chargers added him to the team's practice squad.

Sturgis has missed extra points in four straight games and field goals in three consecutive tilts.

So the Chargers might have another decision to make at the kicker position for next week's road contest against the Oakland Raiders.