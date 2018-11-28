Replacing TD machine Melvin Gordon a group effort for Chargers

Mathew Berry sees Chargers RB Austin Ekeler as a suitable replacement for Melvin Gordon as Gordon will be out for at least two weeks. (2:43)

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Austin Ekeler understands that he's not a one-man wrecking crew.

Signed as an undrafted rookie out of Division II Western State Colorado last season, Ekeler has been a productive complementary player for the Los Angeles Chargers. But he will not be counted as a one-to-one replacement for the impressive production of workhorse running back Melvin Gordon, who is highly doubtful to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday due to a sprained right knee.

"Those are big shoes to fill," Ekeler said after his team's 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. "Melvin and I are different running backs. He's a beast, so I have to step up my game."

How Much Do the Chargers Use Gordon? Melvin Gordon has been a large percentage of the Chargers' offense this season: % NFL Rank Touches 38% 8th Scrimmage Yds. 28% 8th Scrimmage TDs 36% 5th ESPN Stats & Information

While Ekeler will get his second start of the season, the Chargers will depend on a running back-by-committee approach that includes rookies Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome, along with leaning on other playmakers such as Keenan Allen, Antonio Gates and Tyrell Williams to help move the chains.

"We're still going to run our offense," quarterback Philip Rivers said. "We can't all of the sudden say, 'Hey, let's throw it 50 times.' I think those guys, we trust those guys enough.

"The guys up front are blocking and running well enough that we still have to continue with the balance. Those three will have to pick up that load, and we'll have to continue to be efficient in the passing game."

Gordon has been a scoring machine for the Chargers.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Gordon is responsible for 36 percent of his team's scrimmage touchdowns this season, the fifth-highest percentage in the NFL. Gordon has scored a touchdown in each of the Bolts' eight wins.

After failing to find the end zone during his rookie season of 2015, only Todd Gurley has more scrimmage TDs than Gordon (37) in the past three years. Gordon's 1,255 scrimmage yards this season is No. 7 in the league.

Where Melvin Gordon Ranks A look at where Melvin Gordon ranks among NFL running backs since 2015: RB Rank Scrimmage Yds. 5,085 2nd Scrimmage TDs 37 3rd Rush Yds. 3,545 5th Rec. 176 5th ESPN Stats & Information

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, a former NFL running back, isn't shy about his propensity for wanting to run the football, creating balance on offense.

With Gordon no longer available, Lynn still believes he has enough talent in the running back room to achieve his goal.

While Gordon has been impressive, Ekeler hasn't been a slouch. Now in his second season, Ekeler is more comfortable in the offense and has been an explosive playmaker in the passing game for the Chargers.

Ekeler has 763 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns. Ekeler's 7.48 yards per touch is tops in the league.

Although he's 5-8 and 200 pounds, Ekeler is pound for pound the strongest player on the roster and more than capable of grinding out tough yards between the tackles, Lynn said.

"You've seen what he brings to the table," Chargers safety Adrian Phillips said about Ekeler. "He's an exciting player. I don't really expect a drop-off [in offense production] at all. We want Melvin back, but Austin is a great running back. He's going to get the job done."

Jackson, a seventh-round selection out of Northwestern, ran for over 1,000 yards four straight seasons for the Wildcats and brings a grinder mentality to the field.

Newsome, an undrafted rookie out of Western Carolina, brings big-play ability as a fill-in guy who also can return kicks.

"With the fresh legs and the veterans being grinded down a little bit, sometimes they can come in and bring a little juice to your offense," Lynn said about Jackson and Newsome.