Rams blow biggest lead of season, lose again to lowly 49ers

LOS ANGELES -- The San Francisco 49ers have two wins in 15 games this season, and both of them have come against the Los Angeles Rams.

A new low was reached on Christmas Eve.

Leading by two touchdowns with about 10 minutes remaining, the Rams' defense -- dominant throughout the game -- allowed back-to-back touchdown drives to a very flawed offense. The last one came with 31 seconds left, on a 10-yard slant route by Rod Streater that cut the 49ers' deficit to one point. They then went for two, and Colin Kaepernick got to the edge and dove into the end zone, giving San Francisco a 22-21 lead it would not relinquish.

The Rams have now lost 10 of their past 11, falling to 4-11 -- and they have not won a game at home since Sept. 18.

"Same old, same old," said veteran offensive lineman Rodger Saffold, who replaced former No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson at left tackle for the second time in four weeks. "We're just inventing new ways to lose."

This last one was actually very familiar. A similar script played out at home against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 20, the day of Jared Goff's debut, when the Rams blew a 10-0 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The 49ers made it a 21-14 game with about five minutes left on Kaepernick's 13-yard scramble. The Rams' offense, limited to 177 yards from scrimmage all game, then went three-and-out, giving the Niners the ball with 3:10 left.

Then Cody Davis was called for unneccessary roughness on an incomplete pass, when his left shoulder hit the head of a ducking Jeremy Kerley, giving the 49ers the ball at the Rams' 35-yard line on an incomplete pass.

"That’s on the ref," Davis said. "I don’t know. I was aiming for his mid-to-low back. If he ducks, and I end up hitting his head, that’s his fault. I was going for a clean hit. I hit him on the shoulder."

Kaepernick did the rest.

"He got lucky a couple times, man," Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said. "He wasn't really a threat; he just got lucky."

At one point, the two teams punted to end 14 consecutive drives, with the exception of a kneel-down seconds before halftime.

The Niners had allowed more rushing yards than anybody in the NFL, but Todd Gurley gained only 67 yards on 23 carries. And Jared Goff, who lost for the sixth time in six NFL starts, went only 11-of-24 for 90 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. The last one sealed the game. It was a pass to the outside, picked off by Rashard Robinson.

The Rams had their largest lead of the year, in the fourth quarter, and they blew it against a team that could still end up with the No. 1 overall pick.

"Basically just making dumb mistakes like we've been doing previously, not making the big play when we need to," Rams receiver Tavon Austin said. "Basically, just losing focus. I think we probably gave it up and thought the game was over. But it wasn't."