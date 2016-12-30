Highs, lows and constant movement: An eventful 2016 for the L.A. Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- John Fassel had to compose himself while reflecting on 2016. Too much has happened. Too much will change. In the media workroom of the Los Angeles Rams' facility at Cal Lutheran University on Monday afternoon, the interim coach was asked about feeling nostalgic toward this calendar year and suddenly thought back to all of it.

"Great question," Fassel said, concluding a 296-word answer in which he nearly shed tears. "But I wish you didn't ask it."

The year ends at midnight on Saturday and the Rams conclude their season -- their first in Southern California since 1994 -- the following afternoon at home against the Arizona Cardinals. It will signal the end of a year marked by constant movement and persistent drama, not to mention extreme highs and lows.

There were four relocations -- from St. Louis, to Oxnard, California, to Irvine, to Thousand Oaks.

They traded for the No. 1 overall pick in April, moving up a record 14 spots in the process, and fired their fifth-year head coach in December.

They won three of their first four games, then lost 10 of their next 11.

Fans in Los Angeles were excited about the Rams moving back but less than giddy about the team's tepid offense. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Rams senior director of communications Artis Twyman, winding down his 14th season with the organization, expected a larger scope in the nation's second-largest market. But he was still shocked by the media presence for the mid-January news conference at The Forum, which celebrated the approval of an NFL franchise in L.A. He was equally surprised at the Rams' early March meeting at a Manhattan Beach hotel, at the first organized team activities, at the groundbreaking ceremony of a new stadium.

The Rams drew over 10,000 fans at their first day of training camp and nearly 90,000 fans at their first preseason game.

As the year went on, Rams COO Kevin Demoff -- a born-and-bred Angeleno who once oversaw a local Arena Football League team -- learned something about the market.

"This is a market that has gotten used to watching the best games every Sunday, to playing fantasy football, to having Sunday Ticket," Demoff said. "And once we fell out of contention, the market kind of reverted back to being a general NFL market, not just a Rams market."

It isn't just the losing. It's that, as Demoff pointed out, "we're 32nd in scoring." The Rams were -- are -- boring, so a market that went 21 years without its own NFL franchise quickly dismissed the local team. The Rams lost touch with their most precious target -- the young, casual NFL fan -- and now they have some ground to make up.

"Over time," Demoff said, "you probably need to be more exciting on offense and score more points, even if you're not going to be competitive."

Demoff is working on that, searching for a new head coach who is expected to install an entirely new offensive staff. The Rams enter their final game with a 4-11 record, guaranteeing a losing season for the 10th straight year. Under Jeff Fisher, they finished within the bottom five in yards per game every season since 2013. They'll finish this season with their most losses since 2011, the year before Fisher and general manager Les Snead took over.

But Demoff stressed this offseason "is not a rebuild to me whatsoever." The Rams, he said, are simply "maximizing the talent we have." And despite the recent losing, Demoff says he believes "the future is really bright for this franchise."

"When you're mired in a losing streak, you get a recency bias that frustrates you," Demoff said. "But I think if you take a step back, the challenges most recently are just football challenges. And hopefully we'll have the chance this offseason to go on and change that, and help blaze the path for a brighter future."

The path was initially blazed by 32 semi-trucks. NFL owners approved the Rams' relocation on Jan. 12 and the the team had to be out of its facility in Earth City, Missouri, by the end of March. Director of operations Bruce Warwick and his team of three spent the early part of 2016 commuting back-and-forth to Southern California, looking to solidify where the Rams would conduct OTAs and training camp, and where the regular-season facility would be located.

"Our goal from the start was to make sure that we weren't a distraction, and we weren't a reason why the team wasn't going to be ready," Warwick said. "We started with that and worked backwards."

Warwick didn't get approval to house training camp on UC Irvine's campus until the middle of July, a couple of weeks before players would arrive. The regular-season facility, located in Thousand Oaks, California, stemmed from a cold call by Cal Lutheran University's president. Getting it ready for the start of the season, Warwick said, "was a photo finish."

Alec Ogletree and the Rams were able to bond from the move to St. Louis to Los Angeles and the subsequent adjustment. AP Photo/Jae Hong

The Rams now have their football operations in Thousand Oaks, their business offices in Agoura and the rest of their stuff in two storage facilities in nearby Camarillo and faraway Anaheim, located about 70 miles from where the team practices.

From April to June, the Rams took over the Residence Inn at River Ridge in Oxnard. The tennis courts housed their gymnasium and training room. In the parking lot sat three trailers for the media-relations department, the broadcast team, the scouts and the front office. The Rams lived together throughout OTAs, then had a longer training camp than anybody else. They literally became the closest team in the NFL, bonding over how to uproot their families and where to live.

Middle linebacker Alec Ogletree said this year was "probably some of the most fun we've ever had as a group," even though the losses eventually piled up.

"This group is just very resilient," said offensive lineman Rodger Saffold, one of the team's longest-tenured players. "They're very tough. With everything that's been going on, all the distractions going on, that's been a distant memory. We haven't used any excuses. Those are the type of guys you want to run with."

There was "Hard Knocks," the HBO reality series that followed the team through training camp. There was "Hollywood & Football," an E! series built on the lives of six Rams players and their significant others. There was the Eric Dickerson controversy, the clamoring for Jared Goff, the uncertainty that surrounded Fisher -- enough drama for a Steven Spielberg script.

"You can focus on a lot of the negative things," former starting quarterback Case Keenum said, "but there are a lot of positive things, too."

Keenum brought up all the work the players did in their new community, the "good luck" brownies dropped off on his doorstep every Saturday morning, and the relationships forged along the way. Fassel mentioned all the players who became fathers throughout the year and all the coaches who left families behind in St. Louis. Then he got a little emotional.

"It takes a long time to build relationships with coaches and players, and I've been able to do that over five years," Fassel said. "It's hard to think of that just being done."

For all the change that took place in 2016, plenty more is promised for 2017.

But now, in a weird way, there will also be stability.

"For the first season in a very long time, there's certainty," Demoff said. "Not only are we not moving, are we not changing facilities, but we can look our team in the face when they leave the last day of the year and tell them this is where we're going to be next year, this is where your facility is. Everything's a known quantity, and it's been a while since we've been able to do that."