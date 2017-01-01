Former Rams RB Eric Dickerson 'glad to be back' at Coliseum

LOS ANGELES -- Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson returned to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Los Angeles Rams' season finale on New Year's Day. It marked the first time he has been around the team since his infamous public spat with former head coach Jeff Fisher.

Dickerson attended his first Rams game since Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

"I'm glad to be back," Dickerson said on the sidelines, about an hour before kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals. "I really am. I love my football team, the team I played for. I wish I would've played my whole career for them. I didn't. But I still have a soft spot for the Rams, and I just want us to win. I want us to have a shot like every other team. It's no fun being at the bottom. Everybody loves a winner."

Eric Dickerson returned to the Los Angeles Coliseum for Sunday's Rams season finale. Alden Gonzalez/ESPN.com

Dickerson was at odds with the organization after Fisher called him to allegedly deny him sideline passes over his criticism of the team. Dickerson expressed his anger through several media outlets in late November and vowed to not attend a Rams game while Fisher remained coach. Fisher was fired Dec. 12, and Dickerson said then that he would try to return for one of the team's final two home games.

Asked about his relationship with the Rams, Dickerson laughed and said, "We [are all right]. We'll figure it out."

Dickerson, still the record-holder for rushing yards as a rookie, gained 6,968 yards on the ground with the Los Angeles Rams in his first four seasons, from 1983 to 1986. The Rams traded Dickerson to the Indianapolis Colts early in the 1987 season, but Dickerson, who still makes his home in Southern California, gained a renewed sense of interest in the team when it returned to the West Coast last year.

The 56-year-old Dickerson hosted Rams rookies at his house, was part of the preseason broadcast team and went to the groundbreaking ceremony for the new stadium, which sparked the fateful phone call from Fisher.

The Rams enter their finale with a 4-11 record, having lost 10 of their past 11 games.

"I hope we win," Dickerson said, "but I don't think we will, to be honest with you. I'd like to see us win this game. I like coming out and seeing the fans. I really do. The fans make this game. That's what makes this game great. Without the fans, who are we? No one. This stadium would be empty."