Rams will wear throwbacks vs. Seahawks, 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams will wear their throwback uniforms for home games against the division rival San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks this season, as voted on by fans in a recent poll.

Those iconic blue and yellow unis, a favorite in Southern California, will be on display at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 8 against the Seahawks and the Dec. 31 regular-season finale against the 49ers. The games were determined by fans in two separate polls on the Rams' website, Twitter and Facebook pages, with the team saying that roughly 35,000 people took part.

Thirty-nine percent of fans voted for the 49ers game in the first installment, and 49 percent voted for the Seahawks game in the second installment.

For all other games, the Rams are eliminating the gold from their pants and helmets -- the NFL doesn't allow them to eliminate it from their jerseys yet -- and will go with a retro blue and white look. The team has already started planning a complete redesign of its uniforms for the 2019 season, the first year in the new stadium.

The Rams are only allowed to wear their throwback uniforms twice each season.