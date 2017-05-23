Rams QB Jared Goff 'excited' about what's new -- coaches, players, offense

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams' offseason, in many ways, has been about providing Jared Goff with a new, better -- they hope -- supporting cast. He got an offensive-minded head coach in Sean McVay, who brought in two assistants, offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur and quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, with extensive experience working with Goff's position. The Rams then splurged on a new left tackle, Andrew Whitworth, and added a new center, John Sullivan. They brought in a reliable receiver, Robert Woods, and a pass-catching running back, Lance Dunbar. And they drafted three new weapons within their first four picks: tight end Gerald Everett, slot receiver Cooper Kupp and deep threat Josh Reynolds.

"I was excited about it," Goff, speaking at the start of the Rams' organized team activities on Monday, said about the new additions. "From Robert to Whitworth to Sullivan, to all of the guys that we drafted, it’s been really exciting to see. Exciting to see where their mentality is, and more than anything, I think they got some high-character guys in here, especially those guys I named that we signed, with Whitworth and Sullivan and Robert. Just some veteran guys that know what they’re doing and can not only help me but can help everyone around them.”

Jared Goff started the last seven games last season and lost them all, absorbing 26 sacks. The Rams have brought in a new left tackle and center. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Goff spent Monday afternoon alongside Sean Mannion, his backup and currently the only other quarterback on the roster. They each threw to a group of receivers and tight ends that now sits 18 players deep, with seven of the most important ones coming over in the last two drafts. The most expensive of the 18, Tavon Austin, worked out on his own, wearing a sleeve on the left wrist he had surgically repaired earlier this month.

Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, has put on 5 to 10 pounds since the end of last season and attests to being in "the best shape I've been in in a long time."

"Every year I've kind of gotten bigger and stronger, and I'm still growing," Goff said. "I don't think I'm growing in height as much as I'm getting a little bit wider."

Goff, 22 until the middle of October, started the final seven games for the Rams last year and lost them all. He completed 54.6 percent of his passes, averaged 5.3 yards per attempt, posted a 22.2 Total QBR and absorbed 26 sacks, all among the very worst marks in the NFL from Weeks 11 to 17.

And then, almost immediately thereafter, Goff went to work.

With the NFL restricting access between players and coaches, Goff initially received instruction from noted quarterback guru Tom House in L.A. And when the offseason program began, Goff immersed himself in the Rams, parking himself at their facility almost every single day and doing whatever he could to learn an offense different from the one former coach Jeff Fisher ran in 2016.

"It’s a way different offense -- personally, from my brief experience with it," Goff said. "I’ve had a quicker time learning it, easier time learning it. I don’t know whether that’s scheme or the way it’s taught or whatnot, but I’ve enjoyed spending time with the coaches and picking it up pretty quickly.”

Everett, Kupp and Reynolds will compete with a foursome of 2016 draftees -- Tyler Higbee, Pharoh Cooper, Temarrick Hemingway and Mike Thomas -- for playing time, though others may factor in, too. They'll all fall in behind Austin and Woods. And it'll be up to McVay to find the right mix to bring out the best in Goff, a process he described simply as identifying "the best combination of guys that can make plays."

"It’s been a great change so far," Goff said. "I think Coach McVay and his staff have implemented that, and I think everyone has bought in. Honestly, I think the leaders on the offensive side and the leaders on the defensive side have raised expectations and raised the standard. With that, everyone seems to follow. And so far I believe it’s been a really good change.”