Rams QB Jared Goff, WR Robert Woods went to work early

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Moments after the ink dried on his five-year, $34 million contract in early March, Angeleno and new Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods stated his desire to immediately begin to work with his new quarterback, Jared Goff.

Woods wasn't kidding.

Rams receiver Robert Woods earned praise from QB Jared Goff for his work ethic this offseason. "You can tell how much it means to him and how bad he wants it," Goff said. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The two basically began working together the very first week after Woods signed, coming together at high schools and colleges near the Rams' facility until the start of the offseason program on April 10 in order to, as Woods said, "get our timing down early." Woods, speaking from the start of the Rams' organized team activities on Monday, is already seeing that timing come together.

"The biggest thing is what we were talking in meetings, we’re coming out here and we’re seeing it happen on the field," Woods said. "We’re seeing how the defense plays, and the big thing is coming out here and executing what we’re talking about."

Woods and Goff are in line to spend at least the next four years together. And because Woods is a precise route runner who figures to factor heavily into the intermediate passing game, he is perhaps the best bet to lead the 2017 Rams in catches.

Woods was never really that guy with the Bills. His best season, in 2014, included 65 catches for 699 yards and five touchdowns. During his four years in Buffalo, the former USC star played with five different starting quarterbacks, never really able to build a true rapport with a specific passer. With Goff, 22, Woods sees someone with "work ethic, arm and accuracy. You see him coming out here always working, always first to answer the question in the meeting rooms. He listens when we’re out here, communicates."

Goff said Woods has been "more than I could have really expected."

“You can tell how much it means to him and how bad he wants it," Goff added. "He’s just a competitor. He’s smart, he’s fast, he’s strong, and he competes every day. He wants to be the best he can be every day, and you can tell."