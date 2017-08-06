Kurt Warner's storybook path ends in fitting fashion

Kurt Warner shares how Dan Marino spoke to him through a cereal box while he was stocking shelves as a grocery store clerk. (2:00)

There were so many times when Kurt Warner wondered why he never took what he called "the straight path." Why he didn't go from starring in college to being drafted in the first round to locking down a starting job in the NFL, just like so many others?

He sees it a little differently these days.

"I wouldn’t want to change anything now because it is a route that will never look like anyone else's," Warner said earlier this week. "It will always be different."

Warner was officially enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday night, sporting the signature gold jacket alongside running back LaDainian Tomlinson, running back Terrell Davis, defensive end Jason Taylor, kicker Morten Andersen, safety Kenny Easley and owner Jerry Jones. Warner was introduced by his wife, Brenda, who called his path "the best NFL story of all time because so many people can relate to him." Warner then took the stage and echoed something similar.

"People say Hollywood couldn't have written it any better," Warner told the assembled audience. "After this, they don't have a chance."

Warner somehow became a four-time Pro Bowler, a first-team All-Pro on two occasions, a two-time regular-season MVP and one of three quarterbacks in NFL history to lead two franchises to football's grandest stage.

Kurt Warner had one of the more convoluted paths to the Hall of Fame, but he wouldn't trade it for the world. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

His path began at Northern Iowa, where Warner was third on the depth chart until his senior season. He went undrafted in 1994 and failed to make a loaded Packers team out of training camp. He stocked shelves at a Cedar Falls, Iowa, grocery store, spent three years playing in the Arena Football League, canceled a tryout with the Bears because of a spider bite and played a stint in NFL Europe. He did not start his first NFL game until he was 28 years old.

And yet ...

"I was supremely confident," Warner said during a conference call with the media in the week ahead of his enshrinement. "Every time I played I've been successful, so I didn't expect anything different. When I got in between the lines, I expected to play well. That was just my mentality. I’m never going to tell you I expected it to play out like it did the first year. I didn’t expect to win the MVP and us to win the Super Bowl. I didn’t expect that, necessarily. But I did expect to play well."

Warner took over in 1999 for a Rams team coming off a 4-12 season, starting only because Trent Green tore his ACL in a preseason game. Warner suddenly put together one of the greatest seasons ever, throwing for 4,353 yards and 41 touchdowns with a 65.1 percent completion rate for an offense that also included Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt.

It was the first of a record three consecutive 500-point seasons for the Rams. And it ended with a close victory over the Titans, during which Warner threw for a Super Bowl-record 414 yards and was named the game's MVP.

"I couldn't have predicted it, but I had a great feel," then-Rams coach Dick Vermeil said. "I had a hunch that there was something special about this guy. And I remember telling him one day. I said to him, 'Kurt, there's something special about you, and I can't wait to find out what it is.' That's the honest-to-God truth."

Injuries plagued Warner after that historic three-year run with the Rams, and over time he was passed over in favor of younger quarterbacks, from Marc Bulger to Eli Manning to Matt Leinart.

But Warner kept pushing. In 2008, he beat out Leinart to become the Cardinals' starting quarterback. Warner was 37 then, yet still threw for 4,583 yards and 30 touchdowns with a 67.1 percent completion rate. He led the Cardinals to their first postseason home win in 61 years and then to their first Super Bowl, a close loss to Pittsburgh. In that game, Warner threw for 377 yards with a 112.3 passer rating.

Up until this year, when Tom Brady threw for 466 yards in an overtime, comeback victory over the Falcons, the top three passing-yard games in Super Bowl history belonged to Warner.

"The thing that I'm most proud of, of all the things that I was able to accomplish," Warner said, "is being able to change the mentality of two different organizations from what it was when I got there, to what it was when I left."

Vermeil called Warner the ultimate "hidden talent."

"Maybe he wasn't even aware of the talent that he had," Vermeil said. "I think of a guy with a lot of faith and belief in himself. Not cocky, but confident. Not in awe of his opportunity. He just had tremendous poise. Tremendous poise."

Warner singled Green out at one point during his speech. He turned to him and said, "You could easily be the one standing up here tonight. But the class that you showed while dealing with the toughest of situations is etched in my mind. Your willingness to share your football secrets so I could succeed was incredibly valuable, but the character you displayed, and the way you modeled the definition of teammate, was priceless."

He also mentioned Vermeil, saying, "In a business dominated by head decisions, thanks for following your heart."

They all played a part in one of the greatest coming-of-age stories in football history.

"I wanted that straight path for so long, and now I've got this really winding, curvy path and I look back and say, 'Man, I am so glad that it went that route,'" Warner told the media leading up to his big day. "I am so glad that I had those experiences to be able to hopefully help encourage and inspire other people, too.'"