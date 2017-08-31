Favorable early schedule could put Rams on fast track

LOS ANGELES -- I went out on a limb and predicted an 8-8 season for the Los Angeles Rams back in April, but so much has happened since then. There have been some positive developments for the much-maligned receiving corps (drafting Cooper Kupp, acquiring Sammy Watkins), but also some troubling signs for the highly touted defensive line (Aaron Donald's prolonged holdout, Dominique Easley's season-ending injury).

The Rams still have a favorable schedule, especially early on. Assuming Donald shows up, they should be very good on defense. And assuming Watkins stays healthy, they're set up to be a lot better on offense. So, is a .500 record -- something the Rams have not attained since 2006 -- still doable?

Head coach Sean McVay has had an eventful first training camp with the Rams. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Here's a revised game-by-game look at how the 2017 season could play out.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10, vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. ET

The Colts will be without their starting center, Ryan Kelly, who will miss the start of the season after having foot surgery. They will probably also be without their franchise quarterback, Andrew Luck, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery. Outside of Luck, the Colts aren't especially good. Being at home, in the first game of the Sean McVay era, against a banged-up team, should lead to a win. Record: 1-0

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17, vs. Washington Redskins, 4:25 p.m. ET

A lot of familiarity here, with McVay facing his former team and longtime employer, Jay Gruden. Since McVay left, Washington has lost its two primary receivers in DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon. But the Redskins are still more talented than the Rams offensively, so the guess here is that Kirk Cousins simply outplays Jared Goff. Record: 1-1

Week 3: Thursday, Sept. 21, at San Francisco 49ers, 8:25 p.m. ET

More familiarity for McVay, who now faces his good friend and former co-worker Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers won two games last season, and somehow both came against the Rams. They embarrassed the Rams on Monday Night Football to start the season, then rallied to come from behind late in December. No way the Rams lose again to a team that is at the start of a long rebuilding project. Record: 2-1

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1, at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

The Rams received a jolt of good news when it was announced that standout running back Ezekiel Elliott will be suspended for the first six regular-season games, which would include this one. But even if Elliott's suspension holds up, the Cowboys are crazy good on offense. Good enough that former Cowboys coach Wade Phillips, now the Rams' defensive coordinator, won't be able to contain them on the road. Record: 2-2

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8, vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

The Seahawks' defense, boosted by the return of safety Earl Thomas, will be the biggest test for McVay's developing offense. Their rejuvenated running game, with Eddie Lacy joining Thomas Rawls in the backfield, will also create problems. The Rams beat the Seahawks in their home opener last season, but Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was hobbled by an ankle injury. Not so much right now. Record: 2-3

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15, at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. ET

The question here is: Will Blake Bortles still be starting games by this point? Uncertainty at the quarterback position made me start to rethink this pick, but then I remembered the Rams may also have an uncertain quarterback situation of their own. The Jaguars' defense should be better, at least. And they'll be at home. Rams still lose. Record: 2-4

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22, vs. Arizona Cardinals in London, 1 p.m. ET

I'm more skeptical than most about the Cardinals. I think their offense will become too reliant on David Johnson, with Carson Palmer now 37 and Larry Fitzgerald now 34. And I think they're going to feel some of their losses on defense. Simply put: I'm not sure they improved this offseason, and they needed to. They're still overall a better team than the Rams, but not overseas. Not this week. Record: 3-4

Week 8: Bye

ESPN Stats & Information

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5, at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

The Giants have the makings of a very talented offense, with Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram joining Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. They also feature two dynamic cornerbacks in Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and former Ram Janoris Jenkins. They'll make life difficult for Goff coming off a coast-to-coast flight. Record: 3-5

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12, vs. Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m. ET

The Texans have their warts, even as reigning AFC South champs. They had the seventh-worst point differential in the NFL last season, and whether it's Tom Savage or Deshaun Watson, the quarterback situation will be a concern. But their defense was solid even without J.J. Watt last season. And now that he's healthy, it's flat-out scary. The Rams' offensive line will have a tough time against Watt and Jadeveon Clowney. Record: 3-6

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19, at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

The Vikings' offensive line was a mess last season and very well could be again. That is usually a good matchup for a defense that is led by Donald and overseen by Phillips. The Rams should dominate at the line of scrimmage and avoid a three-game losing streak. Record: 4-6

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26, vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. ET

Last season's game against the Saints -- in New Orleans -- finished in a demoralizing 49-21 loss for the Rams. And the Drew Brees-led Saints might have more balance this season, thanks to the one-two punch of Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram in their backfield. But I have the Rams getting some revenge at home here. The Saints aren't perfect by any stretch. Record: 5-6

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3, at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

So, remember the last time the Rams played in Arizona? They used a quick cadence called "cheetah" and stunned the Cardinals, improving to 3-1 to begin the 2016 season. It was all downhill from there, for the Rams and for their former head coach, Jeff Fisher. This season, the Cardinals get this win to split the season series. Record: 5-7

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10, vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET

This will be fun. Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, goes up against Carson Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016. The Rams finally got Goff a true No. 1 receiver in Watkins, but Wentz still has the better team around him. I'm switching my pick. Wentz prevails in what we can only hope is a shootout. Record: 5-8

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17, at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

The Seahawks were the biggest test for the Rams' offense early on, and now I have McVay making the appropriate adjustments to steal a game in Seattle. It helps that the Seahawks might have already locked up the NFC West by then. Record: 6-8

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24, at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

This is a tough one, on the road against a solid Titans team featuring Marcus Mariota and a stout running game. Tennessee is a popular pick to make the playoffs this season. They'll probably be fighting for a spot by this point, and I have them capturing a win against the Rams on Christmas Eve. Record: 6-9

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31, vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Last summer, HBO's "Hard Knocks" cameras aired footage of a team meeting with Fisher telling his players that he was "not f---ing going 7-9." The term "7-9 bulls---" stuck with Fisher all season. It became a punchline as the team stumbled to a 4-12 record. Who knew, one year later, that 7-9 would actually qualify as a significant improvement. Rams win here, ending their first season under McVay on a high note. Record: 7-9