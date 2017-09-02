Nelson Spruce, Sam Rogers, Cory Harkey among notable Rams cuts

The Los Angeles Rams made 34 moves on Saturday, trimming their roster to the NFL-mandated 53 players. Here’s a closer look at the final moves:

Most significant move: It wasn't a cut; it was the fact that Aaron Donald remained on the Did Not Report list. The star interior lineman is still holding out, with the Rams hopeful that he will at least join them for the start of practice on Monday and give himself a real chance to be available for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. With Donald still not there, the only solidified starting down lineman in 3-4 base sets appears to be Michael Brockers. The Rams kept five other defensive linemen: Morgan Fox, Louis Trinca-Pasat, Tyrunn Walker, Tanzel Smart and Ethan Westbrooks. They all have a chance to see significant playing time. Mike Purcell was a surprising cut here.

Trading for familiarity: The Rams sent a 2018 seventh-round pick to the Washington Redskins in exchange for tight end Derek Carrier, who spent the past two years under former Redskins offensive coordinator and current Rams coach Sean McVay. Carrier joins the Rams as the No. 3 tight end, replacing Temarrick Hemingway, who fractured his fibula in the third preseason game. Carrier, who played 465 offensive snaps the past two years, is a 27-year-old with 28 career catches. He was used mainly as a move tight end, bringing reliable hands and good route-running ability. He's a better blocker in space than he is in-line, per ESPN's John Keim.

Needs on the offensive line: The Rams still appear to have a need at guard, after surprisingly letting go of 2015 sixth-round pick Cody Wichmann. The only healthy backup offensive linemen right now are tackle Darrell Williams and center Austin Blythe. Andrew Donnal is versatile, but has spent the entire summer recovering from a knee injury.

Youth at quarterback: The Rams cut veteran backup quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who was hoping to impress the team enough to be the third-string guy. The Rams -- for now, at least -- will go into the season with two quarterbacks. It's 22-year-old starter Jared Goff and 25-year-old backup Sean Mannion. They have combined to throw 218 NFL passes and represent one of the youngest -- if not the youngest -- duos in the NFL.

Cory Harkey spent the past five years as a blocking tight end and fullback. Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports

No fullbacks: Veteran Cory Harkey and 2017 sixth-round pick Sam Rogers were among those cut, which means McVay will not have any real use for fullbacks in his offense. Harkey spent the past five years as a blocking tight end and fullback under Jeff Fisher and was also one of the core locker-room leaders. Rogers was a do-everything fullback at Virginia Tech who may still find his way onto the practice squad.

Spruce is loose: Local product Nelson Spruce joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and became a fan favorite with a big performance in that year's preseason opener. But Spruce suffered a knee injury in that game, never played for the Rams last season and didn't make the team this year. He was cut, with an injury designation, as the Rams chose to stay with their six solidified receivers -- Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Tavon Austin, Pharoh Cooper and Josh Reynolds. Shakeir Ryan was also cut, which likely means that Austin, bothered by a hamstring injury all summer, will be ready to return punts in Week 1.

Not drafted, not a problem: Running back Justin Davis (USC), tight end Johnny Mundt (Oregon) and defensive back Dominique Hatfield (Utah) made the team as undrafted free agents. Davis, who impressed with his elusiveness during the preseason, is the third running back, behind Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown. (The Rams opted against keeping Aaron Green as a fourth running back.) Mundt is the fourth tight end, after Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett and Carrier. Hatfield is in line to get some playing time after the surprising cut of cornerback Mike Jordan. He's an option on the outside, along with Kevin Peterson and primary backup Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Rams moves:

Released (28): DT Omarius Bryant, WR K.D. Cannon, OL Parker Collins, K Travis Coons, CB Carlos Davis, OL Michael Dunn, OL Jake Eldrenkamp, DB Tyquwan Glass, RB Aaron Green, DB Isaiah Johnson, DB Mike Jordan, OL Alex Kozan, OLB Willie Mays III, LB Cassanova McKinzy, WR Paul McRoberts, OLB Andy Mulumba, OL Pace Murphy, LB Folarin Orimolade, DB Aarion Penton, NT Mike Purcell, FB Sam Rogers, WR Shakeir Ryan, DT Casey Sayles, WR Brandon Shippen, OLB Carlos Thompson, OLB Davis Tull, G Cody Wichmann, TE Travis Wilson.

Terminated vested veteran (2): TE Cory Harkey, QB Dan Orlovsky.

Waived/injured (4): LB Kevin Davis, LB Josh Forrest, WR Nelson Spruce, RB Lenard Tillery.

Injured reserve (1): TE Temarrick Hemingway.

Physically Unable to Perform (1): RB Lance Dunbar.

Reserve/Suspended (2): CB Troy Hill, WR Mike Thomas.