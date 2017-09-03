Sam Rogers, Travis Wilson among those in Rams' practice squad

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams began Sunday by claiming defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (from the Seahawks), and offensive linemen Austin Neary (Eagles) and J.J. Dielman (Bengals). Linebackers Kevin Davis and Josh Forrest, receiver Nelson Spruce and running back Lenard Tillery, all of whom were cut on Saturday, cleared waivers and were placed on injured reserve. To make room on the 53-man roster for Jefferson, Neary and Dielman, the Rams cut tight end Johnny Mundt, defensive tackle Louis Trinca-Pasat and linebacker Nic Grigsby, three players who survived the initial round of cuts on Saturday.

Tight end Travis Wilson went from the surf shop to the Rams' practice squad. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jefferson appears to have the best chance of making an immediate impact. The Seahawks traded up to draft Jefferson in the fifth round in 2016 -- something they don't do often -- but Jefferson barely played as a rookie because of a hand injury and then a season-ending knee injury. Jefferson can play the 3- and the 5-technique. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll previously called him "a high-motor guy" with "good movement skills."

The Rams also assigned nine players to their practice squad. Below is a look -- but keep in mind that Mundt, Trinca-Pasat and Grigsby could find their way on here, too, if they clear waivers. Teams are allowed up to 10 players on their practice squad, so others would have to come off to make room. Davis, Forrest, Spruce and Tillery have five days to reach an injury settlement that allows them to come back later this year.

DT Omarius Bryant: A product of Western Kentucky, Bryant fits best as a 3- or a 5-technique and can be very disruptive. According to Pro Football Focus, only Alabama's Jonathan Allen was able to top Bryant's 63 combined pressures among 3-4 defensive ends.

OL Michael Dunn: Dunn joined Maryland as a walk-on and started 48 games in his collegiate career, with most of them coming as a left tackle. He's an experienced player with good footwork, and he can be a fit on the right side if not on the left.

OL Jake Eldrenkamp: Eldrenkamp lost out to Austin Blythe for the backup center spot. He is considered more of a zone-scheme fit with a lot of experience at guard.

DB Isaiah Johnson: Johnson appeared in a combined nine games for the Lions and Rams over the last two years and just barely missed the cut for this year's 53-man roster. He's a smart, fundamentally sound player, but could be vulnerable in coverage at times.

LB Cassanova McKinzy: The Auburn product went undrafted in 2016 and joined the Rams' practice squad late in the year. McKinzy projects more as a thumper in the middle who is best suited in a 3-4 scheme, like the one Wade Phillips is implementing.

WR Paul McRoberts: McRoberts, out of Southeast Missouri State, spent most of last season on the Rams' practice squad and never really had a chance to stick on a roster that is suddenly loaded with receiver talent. But McRoberts has enticing size and can be a vertical threat for them, if needed.

FB Sam Rogers: The Rams drafted Rogers in the sixth round, after showing that he can do a little bit of everything at Virginia Tech. Rogers brings a lot to the table, but the Rams don't need fullbacks in Sean McVay's offense right now.

OLB Carlos Thompson: The 25-year-old was signed in April after spending the last couple of years with the Texans. Thompson suffered an ankle injury in the second preseason game, but avoided a more serious injury and should be healthy soon. He's more depth behind veterans Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin.

TE Travis Wilson: The former Utah quarterback spent last summer working at a surf shop in Southern California and made the switch to tight end right around December. He is still a work in progress, but he is also 6-foot-7, 285 pounds and athletic.