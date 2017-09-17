Inability to stop the run doomed Rams versus Redskins

Kirk Cousins connects with Ryan Grant for the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes to play, then Jared Goff throws an interception to seal Washington's 27-20 win over Los Angeles. (1:19)

LOS ANGELES -- The Washington Redskins were never a powerhouse running team. They weren't when Sean McVay was calling their offensive plays over these past two years, and they definitely weren't in their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

But they ran all over the Los Angeles Rams' defense on Sunday and it wound up being the difference.

Aaron Donald started, as expected, but the Rams still allowed 229 rushing yards on 39 carries in a late, 27-20 loss from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that put them at 1-1 to start the season. The Rams tied the game with a field goal, in a drive that was prolonged on a perfectly executed fake punt between Johnny Hekker and Josh Reynolds. But the Redskins -- without primary running back Rob Kelley, who had to leave early because of a rib injury -- started chewing up clock.

Todd Gurley shook off an early fumble to rush for 88 yards on 16 carries. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Third-string running back Samaje Perine picked up 12 yards, then 5, then 10, then 3. That and a variety of short passes from Kirk Cousins, who clearly entered the game wanting to get the ball out of his hands quickly to neutralize the Rams' menacing pass rush, put the ball in the red zone at the two-minute warning and forced the Rams to begin using their timeouts. On third-and-4 with the ball at the Rams' 11-yard line, Cousins hit Ryan Grant streaking toward the left sideline for what ended up being the winning touchdown.

The Rams took over at their own 28-yard line with 1 minute, 44 seconds remaining and only one timeout left. Jared Goff had a chance to march his team down the field and tie the score. But on his first snap, he tried to hit Cooper Kupp on the outside and threw an easy interception to Mason Foster, ending a day in which he very nearly lost a fumble and finished 15-of-25 for 224 yards.

The Rams got some much-needed positive signs from Todd Gurley, who shook off an early fumble -- and an ineffective season-opener -- to catch and run for a touchdowns in the same game for the first time in his career. Gurley picked up 88 rushing yards on 16 carries and 48 yards on three receptions. His second touchdown came after he hurdled a defender, tip-toed the sideline and somehow reached for the pylon.

But the Redskins ran it a lot better.