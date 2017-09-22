Jared Goff, Todd Gurley shine in wild Rams win over 49ers

Todd Gurley rushes for two touchdowns and adds a score in the air to reach six on the season, matching his total from 2016. (1:00)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Jared Goff never got a chance to play here last year. The Los Angeles Rams opened their 2016 season at Levi's Stadium, and Goff, the No. 1 overall pick earlier that spring, was inactive, confined to street clothes with a plethora of family and friends watching from the stands. Goff was asked about that earlier this week and shook his head. He announced that he was "done" talking about last year.

"Last year was a whole different deal," Goff said, "and this year is exciting."

Is it ever.

Goff played the best game of his NFL career on Thursday, 11 days after playing the best game of his NFL career. He carved up the same San Francisco 49ers team he grew up rooting for, going 22-of-28 for 292 yards, three touchdowns and zero turnovers in a thrilling 41-39 win that was one of the most exciting Thursday night games ever. The Rams scored 40 points for the second time this season, after managing only two 40-point games in their previous 10 seasons combined.

And they almost gave it up.

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire

Their defense allowed a winless 49ers team that didn't score a touchdown in its first two games to amass 421 yards. Their special teams fumbled three times -- on a punt, on a kickoff and on an onside kick. It wasn't until Aaron Donald wrapped up Brian Hoyer for his first sack of the season that the Rams cemented their second win in three games. But if defense and special teams are your biggest concern at this point, that is probably a good sign.

The Rams' offense -- last in the NFL in yards each of the last two years and among the NFL's worst for about a decade -- continues to look very good.

Todd Gurley scored three touchdowns in the first half, giving him six in his first three games -- the same amount he had through 16 games last year. And Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods had the breakout games they had been waiting on, combining for 12 catches for 214 yards for two touchdowns, both by Watkins.

Gurley gained 113 yards on 28 carries and added another 36 yards on five catches. Before halftime, he became the first player with six touchdowns in the first three games of a season since Calvin Johnson in 2011 -- and it was all set up by Goff moving the ball so efficiently and effectively.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

It wasn't just the numbers Goff put up; it was the throws he made. On one play, he rolled to his right, threw on the run and fired a dart to Woods in a very tight window for a 31-yard gain. He threw a perfect pass to Tyler Higbee on a post near the end zone that was dropped. He went over the top to Woods on the left sideline, setting up a tiptoe catch that went for 21 yards. He threw another dime to Cooper Kupp's back shoulder but it was knocked away. He rolled to his left, opted against throwing to Kupp over the top, let the play develop, changed his arm angle and hit Woods short, allowing him to run for what became a 25-yard gain.

And he connected with Watkins for 47 yards downfield, a ball that looked like it was dropped into his receiver's hands by a drone. It went down as the longest completion of Goff's career, but that wasn't even the most encouraging stat from the night.

This was: Goff completed 13 straight passes at one point, including his first 11 of the second half -- for a combined 155 yards and two touchdowns.

What a difference a year makes.