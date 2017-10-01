It's safe to say it now: The Rams, victorious in their first real test, are legit

ARLINGTON, TEXAS -- The Los Angeles Rams won two of their first three games, but they were supposed to. They beat the shorthanded Indianapolis Colts, then survived against a San Francisco 49ers team that is in the midst of an all-out rebuild.

So Sunday, on the road against a star-studded Dallas Cowboys team coming off a 13-win season, represented the Rams' first real test of the 2017 season. Running back Todd Gurley admitted as much in the days leading up to Week 4. He called it a chance to "see what we are; see how far we came."

The Rams have come a long, long way.

Todd Gurley rushed for 121 yards and caught seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' impressive 35-30 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

They beat the Cowboys 35-30 at AT&T Stadium, and basically everybody contributed for the Rams.

Gurley, the NFC's Offensive Player of the Month for September, gained 215 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown on a 53-yard wheel route that gave the Rams their first lead late in the third quarter. Cooper Kupp caught five of seven targets for 60 yards and a touchdown. Jared Goff went 21-of-36 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and zero turnovers. Tavon Austin gained 48 yards on six carries. Greg Zuerlein made a career-high seven field goals. And a Rams defense that allowed 287 yards in the first half -- and 806 combined yards to the Redskins and 49ers in back-to-back weeks -- forced three consecutive punts and then notched an interception after halftime.

The Rams' rejuvenated offense gained 412 yards from scrimmage and topped 30 points for the third time this season -- after doing so only once last season. The Rams did all that even though their No. 1 receiver, Sammy Watkins, was targeted only twice. The Rams were pinned deep in their own territory to start back-to-back fourth-quarter possessions because of a block in the back on a punt return, and they still marched up the field to score each time.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

The Cowboys came back with a quick touchdown drive but failed to convert on the game-tying two-point conversion. Then the Rams got the ball, chewed up more than five minutes and gained 68 yards, setting up Zuerlein's seventh field goal. On the Cowboys' ensuing possession, the Rams wrapped up Ezekiel Elliott about a yard shy of the first-down marker on fourth down, sealing the win and putting them at 3-1 to start the season.

The Rams also started 3-1 last season, and then it all went downhill.

But this season, it feels different because the Rams actually appear to have a legitimate offense.