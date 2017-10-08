Rams' five turnovers prove costly in loss to Seahawks

LOS ANGELES -- Jared Goff faked a handoff and began to roll right, but his foot got caught in the turf and his body collapsed, a loss of 10 with the Los Angeles Rams charging against an unrelenting defense. Two plays later, on third down from the Seattle Seahawks' 25-yard line, Goff tried to set up a Todd Gurley screen, but his pass sailed high, off his running back's fingertips and into the hands of defensive end Sheldon Richardson for his first of three turnovers.

The Rams lost to the division-rival Seahawks, 16-10, on Sunday, and in the process failed to take what would've been a two-game lead in the NFC West. In a game featuring mysterious under-usage of Gurley and Sammy Watkins, the Rams failed to capitalize on a solid defensive performance and appeared to make a costly mistake every time a positive development took place.

When they marched up the field on their first drive, Gurley ran to the outside, reached for the pylon and fumbled into the end zone out of bounds, giving the Seahawks the ball for a touchback and giving Gurley his fifth fumble of this season -- tying his total for all of 2015 and 2016.

When Tavon Austin dropped his second punt of the game, a rookie named John Johnson, who started in place of safety Maurice Alexander, intercepted a Russell Wilson pass and returned it 69 yards -- but the Rams settled for only a field goal.

When the Seahawks put a kickoff out of bounds inside of two minutes before halftime, the Rams, with the ball at the 40-yard line, went three-and-out, helping the Seahawks tie the game with a field goal in the ensuing drive.

When Goff went deep, Watkins -- targeted only four times, with zero of those passes caught -- pulled up in the middle of his route and watched the ball sail over his head.

When the Rams drove in the red zone again, Greg Zuerlein missed a 36-yard field goal, after making his previous 28 field-goal attempts inside of 40 yards.

When Robert Woods made a full-extension diving catch to set up a first down inside enemy territory, Goff threw a wobbly pass into no man's land for his second interception.

When the Rams got the ball back, and got a 29-yard catch from rookie tight end Tyler Higbee, Frank Clark came around the edge and caused a fumble on Goff, just as he was about to get rid of the football with three minutes left in the game.

The Rams scored in only one red-zone trip. Their defense recorded two interceptions and three sacks, maintaining pressure throughout the afternoon. But mistakes throughout cost the Rams. Goff marched the Rams up the field with only seconds remaining, completing a 35-yard pass to Higbee and a 20-yard pass to Woods. But Cooper Kupp, the Rams' highly reliable and productive rookie, couldn't haul in what would've been a diving, third-down catch in the end zone.

And the Rams, now 3-2, missed an opportunity to take an early stranglehold on the NFC West.