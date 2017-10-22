Hello, world: The Rams are here to stay

Carson Palmer leaves the game in the second quarter after injuring his left arm and Jared Goff and the Rams take over, defeating Arizona 33-0. (1:08)

They traversed a nation, then crossed an ocean. The Los Angeles Rams accumulated more than 6,400 airline miles over a nomadic 10-day stretch, navigating from Southern California to Northern Florida to Western Europe, all to play the two games that remained before their bye week.

They'll return home, for the first time in a long time, with the look of an elite football team.

Seven days after a decisive road win against a gritty Jacksonville Jaguars team, the Rams demolished the division-rival Arizona Cardinals while serving as the home team from Twickenham Stadium in London. They won 33-0, pitching their first shutout since Dec. 7, 2014, and going 5-2 for the first time since 2003.

Todd Gurley rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win in London. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The Rams, coming off a 4-12 showing in their first year in L.A., have suddenly morphed into a legitimate playoff contender under Sean McVay, the youngest head coach in modern NFL history.

That much was crystal clear in Sunday's Week 7 victory.

Todd Gurley reached 100 yards on the ground for the fourth time in the past five weeks, after going 20 consecutive games without triple-digit rushing yards. He rushed for 106 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown that saw him fight off two defenders as he raced his way to the outside, and caught passes for another 48. Jared Goff had another productive, efficient day -- save for one interception -- going 22-of-37 for 235 yards and two touchdowns, while allowing six receivers to make at least two catches.

And the defense dominated a Cardinals offense that was without Carson Palmer for the entire second half. Safety Lamarcus Joyner and inside linebacker Mark Barron each had interceptions, giving the Rams nine this season -- just one shy of their total all of last year. The Rams' defense, seemingly rounding into form under Wade Phillips, has held opponents to 39 points in the past 14 quarters.

They entered halftime with a 23-0 lead, capped by a 53-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein, then had a 10-play drive, an 11-play drive and a 16-play drive, the latter ending in an 18-yard catch-and-run by rookie sensation Cooper Kupp. By the end of it, the Rams held the ball for more than 39 of 60 minutes. They converted 28 first downs, went 13-for-19 on third down and outgained the Cardinals (3-4) by 232 yards.

The Rams are finally heading back home now, set to cover 5,500 miles from London to Los Angeles on Monday morning.

But in another sense, they aren't going anywhere.