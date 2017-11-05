Jared Goff and Rams, suddenly a powerhouse, destroy Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Days before his Los Angeles Rams would play a road game against the New York Giants, Todd Gurley told head coach Sean McVay about how he wished the bye week would've come a little bit later. The Rams were playing so well, coming off a 33-0 triumph from London, and there was some uneasiness about whether their offense could pick up where it left off after such an extended break.

Break or no break, flight or no flight, sun or no sun, the Rams' offense continues to hum along.

On Sunday, in the middle of their third long trip in a four-week stretch, the Rams turned the mood at MetLife Stadium grayer than the sky that hovered above it. They demoralized the reeling Giants 51-17, improving to 6-2 in their first year under 31-year-old head coach Sean McVay. It's the eighth game of the season, and the 2017 Rams have already outscored the 2016 Rams.

Yeah, that's right.

It happened, actually, in the second quarter. A couple of penalties had the Rams facing third-and-33 from their own 48-yard line. They set up a screen with Robert Woods, playing it safe while hoping to get in field-goal range. But Woods exploded to the middle of the field, found a hole and outran the Giants' secondary. It was his first touchdown with the Rams and the longest of his career. It gave them 229 points, five more than their NFL-low total from all of last year.

But the Rams weren't even close to done. After a three-and-out by the Giants that prompted boos from a scant crowd, Jared Goff dropped back into the pocket and aired it out to Sammy Watkins, who easily beat Giants corner Landon Collins in one-on-one coverage. It was a 67-yard hookup, on a ball that traveled 54 yards beyond the line of scrimmage and went for the deepest completion of Goff's career. It gave the Rams 24 touchdowns, tying their total from a 2016 season that finished with a 4-12 record under Jeff Fisher.

Goff went 14-of-22 for 311 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, with zero turnovers, despite spending most of the fourth quarter on the bench. Goff has thrown 13 touchdown passes this season, eight more than he did in one less game as a rookie. Gurley added 104 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, giving him 10 on the year -- tying the career high he set in a dynamic rookie season.

The Rams were facing a one-win Giants team without its two best receivers (Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall), its two best offensive linemen (Justin Pugh and Weston Richburg), its defensive captain (Jonathan Casillas), one of its starting defensive ends (Olivier Vernon) and one of its top cornerbacks (Janoris Jenkins). But the Rams took care of business.

They forced three turnovers -- on a strip-sack by Aaron Donald, a forced fumble by Alec Ogletree and an interception by Trumaine Johnson -- and blocked their second punt of the season. Offensively, they scored on eight of their first nine possessions. It marked the third time they have topped 40 points this season -- after not scoring 40 points at all over the previous two seasons -- and gave them a plus-108 point margin that is the NFL's best.

But nothing puts things in perspective better than this:

The 2016 Rams, through 16 games: 224 points.

The 2017 Rams, through eight games: 263 points.