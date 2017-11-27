Rams use all-around effort to beat Saints, capture most impressive win of season

The Saints had a chance to win it with an onside kick late in the fourth, but it was picked off and the Rams come out on top 26-20. (1:16)

LOS ANGELES -- For nine weeks, the New Orleans Saints loomed over the NFL like gods. They won all eight of their games and at times looked as if they couldn't possibly be beat. Drew Brees finally had a stout running game and a dominant defense to support him, and when his Saints arrived at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, they had outscored their past eight opponents by a combined 132 points.

They finally found a superior opponent in the Los Angeles Rams.

Backed by a relentless pass rush, an elite kicker, a dynamic running back and -- that's right -- a reliable quarterback, the Rams rebounded from a disheartening loss in Minneapolis seven days earlier and held on for a 26-20 win. The Rams improved to 8-3, which now ties the Saints and the Carolina Panthers for the third-best record in the NFC. It was their best win of the season, considering where we are and who it came against -- and it took a little bit from everybody.

Jared Goff threw for 354 yards and a pair of TDs in Sunday's win. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Todd Gurley didn't receive enough touches, but he took full advantage of the ones he got, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and 13.5 yards per catch while continually breaking tackles.

Jared Goff left some throws on the field, but he still threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns, his only interception -- and his first since Oct. 22 -- the result of a fluky play.

The Rams didn't have Robert Woods, but Cooper Kupp made eight catches for 116 yards and Sammy Watkins added four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. Josh Reynolds added his first career touchdown and Tyler Higbee found himself free for a 38-yard gain, helping to set up one of four field goals by Greg Zuerlein -- the NFL's scoring leader by a wide margin.

But nothing was more impressive and consistent than a Rams pass rush led by Aaron Donald, who recorded his sixth sack of the year and added tackles for loss. Brees absorbed a season-high three sacks and was hurried constantly. The Rams' defense has had its struggles defending the run for most of the season and allowed Alvin Kamara to get free for a 74-yard touchdown early in the game. But the Rams gave up only 272 yards the rest of the way, against an offense that came in averaging more than 30 points per game.

The Rams put together a 13-play, five-and-a-half-minute drive that ended in a field goal and gave them a 26-13 lead, but the Saints quickly gained 75 yards and trimmed their deficit to six points with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining on a 15-yard hookup between Brees and Kamara.

Watkins then caught the onside kick and the Rams got in victory formation against a Saints team that was out of timeouts.

The Rams are in the thick of the playoff hunt and they've shown they can beat playoff-caliber teams.