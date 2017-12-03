No major celebrations for touchdown-happy Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams are scoring touchdowns at their fiercest rate in 16 years, but they sure don't seem to be making the most of it.

Where's the celebrating?

Josh Reynolds going "Lion King" against the Saints was about as elaborate as the Rams have been with celebrations this season despite the NFL relaxing its rules. Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

"We gotta make it to the playoffs, and that's when I feel like we can have fun, enjoy ourselves," Rams receiver Sammy Watkins said. "What would we be dancing for right now? If you don't make it to the playoffs, I feel like it don't mean nothing."

A lot of teams seemingly disagree with that line of thinking.

The NFL finally relaxed its celebration rules heading into the 2017 season, allowing players to use the ball as a prop and celebrate in groups, and many are taking full advantage.

The Minnesota Vikings played Leapfrog and Duck Duck Goose and pretended to eat Thanksgiving dinner. The Philadelphia Eagles did the Electric Slide, went bowling and played baseball. The Pittsburgh Steelers played hide-and-seek, the Atlanta Falcons took part in a little Red Light/Green Light, the Tennessee Titans ran a relay race and the Kansas City Chiefs staged a good old-fashioned potato-sack race.

Rams running back Todd Gurley believes his team, 8-3 for the first time since 2003, simply has "bad chemistry" on celebrations.

"But it's whatever," Gurley said. "We get in there so much, we don't have to do it every time."

The Rams have scored 33 touchdowns, the sixth-highest total in the NFL and already more than they finished with in eight of their past 10 seasons. They're on pace for 48 touchdowns, which would be their highest total since 2001. Gurley admitted it "would be cool" to follow teams such as the Vikings and Eagles and orchestrate unique touchdown celebrations.

"But I don't have time to do a whole Cha Cha Slide or Electric Slide rehearsal," Gurley said. "You plan one thing, and then you get in the game and it doesn't go well. ... I'm too big to be dancing. That's not my game."

The Rams have had some celebrations, albeit relatively low-key. A group of receivers posed for a picture during a rout over the New York Giants in Week 9, Robert Woods imitated the Lambeau Leap in Week 10 and Josh Reynolds held the ball up like it was Simba from "The Lion King" in Week 12. But there hasn't been much more than that, and it doesn't sound as though it has been a conscious effort.

"I guess we never really sat down and talked about what we would do if we scored," Rams receiver Pharoh Cooper said. "I mean, we’ve scored every game, so I feel like we should have talked about it."

Cooper, who also returns punts and kickoffs, said the special-teams unit has something planned for its next touchdown, though he has to "check the rulebook" to make sure it's allowed. "I ain't paying no fines," Cooper said. The players haven't been told by the coaches not to celebrate together. They don't necessarily think they're above it, either.

They've just been, well, busy.

"We have our little handshakes and stuff like that," Watkins said, "but we definitely have to come up with a routine."