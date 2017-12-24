Wooo! Rams embracing their inner 'Nature Boy'

NASHVILLE -- Todd Gurley traveled here wearing an elaborate Ric Flair T-shirt, which depicted a full moon painted behind the 16-time world wrestling champion as he howled. If Gurley's Los Angeles Rams beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and clinch the franchise's first division title since 2003, it's a near certainty that a loud Wooo! will be heard from the visiting locker room at Nissan Stadium.

The Rams have summoned Flair's iconic chant after almost every win this season, a quasi-ritual that began with Sean McVay, their youthful head coach.

"He’s a guy who has always had a great personality and had some fun with it," McVay said. "He’s got some swag that I think the guys get a kick out of."

Flair, known by his stage name "The Nature Boy," might be the most popular, most revered professional wrestler of all time. McVay, 31, mostly grew up watching the likes of Shawn Michaels and Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Flair's heyday came in the 1980s, a little before McVay's time. But McVay has long been a fan regardless.

"Everybody knows who Ric Flair is," he said.

"He's Ric Flair," Gurley stated. "He's a living legend, man. It's like Kobe [Bryant]. He's so great that you hate him because he's great. You just can't hate greatness. Like Michael Jordan, LeBron [James]. You appreciate greatness. You have to appreciate it."

A handful of Rams players repeated one of Flair's most famous phrases -- "To be the man, you gotta beat the man." -- heading into last Sunday's eventual 42-7 rout of the Seattle Seahawks. Flair has thrust himself back into the national consciousness, especially with a younger generation that tends to gravitate towards particular pop culture icons of yesteryear. ESPN helped with a recent "30 for 30" documentary that explored Flair's life, one Gurley said he is "still mad" at not being able to watch live.

The Carolina Panthers, who used to play near Flair's home, appeared to start the tradition of channeling Flair's Wooo! chant after wins back in 2014. Flair then started supporting the San Francisco 49ers, which seemed to anger former Panthers receiver Steve Smith. Now Flair lives in Georgia and appears to be a fan of the Atlanta Falcons.

One of Flair's representatives is a good friend of Gurley's, who got Flair to send a video message to pump up his team. In it, Flair said he is "wishing you guys nothing but the best, but I'm hoping for 'The Birds' to rise up."

If the season ended today, the Rams would host the Falcons in the first round of the playoffs.

"We gotta get there first," McVay said.