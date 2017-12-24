Todd Gurley leads Rams to win over Titans, division title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Todd Gurley took the fourth-down carry and should've lost about 5 yards.

A Tennessee Titans player surged through the line of scrimmage and had a free shot at the Los Angeles Rams' dynamic running back. But Gurley shook him off, tossing him aside the way he has so many defenders this season. He motored to the outside, found space and gained 10 yards, putting the ball at the 3 to set up an easy touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Sammy Watkins.

The Rams beat the Titans 27-23 at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, clinching their first division title since 2003. And it was Gurley, now a legitimate MVP candidate, who carried them there.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

Gurley scored two touchdowns, giving him an NFL-leading 19 on the year, and gained a whopping 276 yards from scrimmage to put him over 2,000 for the season. Gurley made 10 catches for 158 yards, one of which was a screen pass on which he raced untouched for an 80-yard score. And he added 118 yards on the ground on 21 carries against a team that entered the contest allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game this season.

Gurley became the first player since Herschel Walker in 1986 -- the year Rams coach Sean McVay was born -- with at least 100 rushing yards and 150 receiving yards in the same game, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Gurley is the third player in NFL history with 2,000 scrimmage yards, 10 rushing touchdowns and more than five receiving touchdowns in a single season, joining Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk and O.J. Simpson. Gurley has 2,093 scrimmage yards this season, and 456 of them have come in the past two games -- a rout in Seattle and a close win in Nashville, where the Rams improved to 11-4.

Cooper Kupp, the Rams' standout rookie slot receiver, dropped a key third-down pass late, which led to a drive that gave the Titans a 23-20 lead. But Gurley subsequently helped the Rams push the ball upfield, then Kupp redeemed himself by securing the winning touchdown.

Kupp ran a fade route off a bunch formation, found himself free at the corner of the end zone and made a diving catch, his left knee hitting the ground just before going out of bounds at the 11-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

Following that score, the Rams' defense held a Marcus Mariota-led Titans offense to 64 yards on the next 16 plays.

And with their former head coach, Jeff Fisher, watching from a luxury suite, the Rams clinched the NFC West for the first time in 14 years.