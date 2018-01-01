Sunday's loss to 49ers shows Rams have bigger fish to fry

Jimmy Garoppolo tosses two touchdowns and Carlos Hyde adds two scores on the ground as the 49ers defeat the Rams 34-13. (1:39)

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams' list of inactives was made up exclusively of big names -- Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth, Mark Barron, Alec Ogletree, John Sullivan, Lamarcus Joyner. Cooper Kupp was listed as an active participant, but he wore sweats. Jared Goff, Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods were outfitted in those popular yellow-and-blue throwbacks, but they only watched from the sidelines.

Someday, perhaps a lot sooner than many would have anticipated, the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers will rekindle a long-standing rivalry in the NFC West. But Sunday's regular-season finale was a far cry from the beginning of it.

The Rams' uninspiring 34-13 loss from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum only emphasized the fact that they have more important matters in front of them.

Sean Mannion threw for 169 yards in the Rams' loss to the 49ers. Rick Scuteri/AP

The Rams finished the 2017 calendar year with an 11-5 record under Sean McVay, the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. McVay's decision to rest his starters didn't hurt the Rams in the playoff seedings, as they remained in the No. 3 spot. The Rams will host the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC).

McVay played his backups mainly because he wanted his key players fresh, but also because he didn't really believe it mattered which team the Rams play in January.

The Rams proved throughout the season that they can beat anybody at full strength. They won five games by more than 25 points, including a road victory over the Seattle Seahawks that all but wrapped up a division title. They finished leading the NFL in points, one year after finishing last in the NFL in points. They have the potential MVP (Gurley), the potential defensive player of the year (Donald) and the likely coach of the year (McVay).

The Rams' backups didn't have much of a chance against a Jimmy Garoppolo-led 49ers team that finished its season with five consecutive wins. A Rams defense composed mainly of bit players got two interceptions from cornerback Kevin Peterson, but also allowed 7.6 yards per play. Sean Mannion, starting in place of Goff, went 20-of-34 for 169 yards and a lost fumble, his numbers affected by numerous drops.

The only Rams player worth watching was their new kicker, Sam Ficken, who missed his first two attempts in his first regular-season game last week but made two short field goals and an extra point on Sunday.

It looks like the Rams will ride with Ficken in the playoffs.

There will be a fresh team around him.