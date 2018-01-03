A look at the Inglewood stadium that's the future home of Rams and Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will have a new stadium in 2020, and on Wednesday, members of the media were invited to tour the construction site on the Inglewood, California, grounds.

The 70,000-seat, open-air facility that will be shared by the Rams and the Chargers in Inglewood is the centerpiece of a $2.6 billion, 298-acre development that will be 3½ times the size of Disneyland.

Here's more from ESPN reporters Alden Gonzalez, Eric Williams and Arash Markazi:

This is the Inglewood stadium from the south end zone, looking north. The performance venue will be at about 4 o'clock. About 2 million man hours have been spent, and the entire stadium will require a little more than 7 million. Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer

Fourteen months ago, the Rams and Chargers held a groundbreaking ceremony on the Inglewood site. It was days before Jared Goff's first start. Rams COO Kevin Demoff reflected on all that has happened since. Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer

A look at the future home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Chargers, which will open in 2020. It is built 100 feet below ground because of the proximity to LAX and the flight path of planes. Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

VIDEO: Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos said he's excited to see the progress of the Inglewood Stadium project this point: "It's hard to describe to people the size of the project," he said. "As we're standing here looking at it, it's like a city being built right in front of you." Eric D. Williams, ESPN Staff Writer

Here's a look at the new Inglewood stadium as a plane flies overhead. About a quarter of the way complete, the project remains on schedule for a Summer 2020 opening. Eric D. Williams, ESPN Staff Writer