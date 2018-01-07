Rams bracing for departure of Greg Olson as QB coach

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Jared Goff may soon be working with his third quarterbacks coach in three seasons, with Sporting News first reporting that new Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden is expected to hire Greg Olson away from the Los Angeles Rams to be his offensive coordinator.

In his first season as the Rams' quarterbacks coach, Greg Olson help Jared Goff take a big leap. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have the ability to reject the move because Olson isn't leaving for a head-coaching job. But McVay, who has long identified Gruden as one of his mentors, previously informed his coaches that he would be open to them pursuing other opportunities that they consider promotions.

Gruden will be introduced as the Raiders' coach on Tuesday.

"I have so much respect for Coach Olson," McVay said Sunday, the day after his team was eliminated with a 26-13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. "He's been a great coach to us. He's done a great job with us. He's a guy that I've always had a lot of respect for."

Olson was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterbacks coach in 2008, which marked Gruden's last year coaching and McVay's first. Olson, 54, has served 11 seasons as an offensive coordinator, with the Chicago Bears (2003), Detroit Lions (2005), then-St. Louis Rams (2006-07), Buccaneers (2009-11), Raiders (2013-14) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-16).

In Olson's first year as the Rams' quarterbacks coach, Goff made a tremendous second-year leap and is now a first alternate for the Pro Bowl.

"If that were to happen, we're very happy for him and everything he's done for us," Goff said of Olson's expected departure. "We can't thank him enough. I think we talked about it last night with the quarterbacks -- everything he's done has been awesome. It far exceeded my expectations, as far as what he's done for myself and our whole quarterback room. And we're very thankful for him."

Prior to Olson, Goff worked with 2000 Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke as a rookie in 2016. Now, it seems, he'll have another voice in his ear. But Goff said, "It'll be fine." The offense will be the same, and McVay noted that offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur -- who, like the rest of the coaches, will stay -- also has a major say with the Rams' franchise quarterback.

McVay wouldn't confirm that Olson is indeed leaving, but he called it "a blessing" to have him on his staff.

"If that opportunity does present itself -- the respect we have for Coach Olson, that's something that we'll allow him to pursue," McVay said. "We'll see what happens from there."