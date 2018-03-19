Rams' D-line: Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers ... and Ndamukong Suh?

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams have already added a couple of All-Pro corners in Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, pairing them with safety Lamarcus Joyner to help form what might be the NFL's best secondary.

Now, it seems, they're trying to add the final piece to a devastating defensive line.

Ndamukong Suh -- the 6-foot-4, 305-pound tormentor of opposing quarterbacks -- will be flying to Southern California to visit with the Rams this week, a source said Sunday night, confirming an initial report from Yahoo! Sports. If the Rams sign Suh, they would probably plug him into the middle of a defensive line that already includes Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers.

Suh was released by the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, then visited with the New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans as part of a free-agency tour that could include several other teams before reaching its conclusion.

Suh, 31, might still be the game's best interior lineman outside of Donald, the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year. From 2010 to 2017, he has compiled 51.5 sacks, second only to Geno Atkins for the most among defensive tackles, and has been named first-team All-Pro on three occasions.

The 2010 No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit Lions has always played in a 4-3 system and is best utilized as a 3-technique, which means he lines up between the guard and the tackle. The Rams play a 3-4 system, overseen by defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, and Donald is their 3-tech. But Suh has displayed versatility throughout his career. He has steadily improved defending the run, continues to be a menace against the pass and has proven to be exceedingly durable, playing in at least 800 snaps in seven of his eight seasons.

The Rams could use Suh either as a nose tackle or a defensive end, with Brockers able to play both.

The Rams haven't signed any new free agents since the league year began, but they recently brought back three of their players -- center John Sullivan, wide receiver Tavon Austin and slot corner Nickell Robey-Coleman. Their remaining needs are edge rushers and run-stuffers. Suh may not fit the traditional mold of either, but he remains among the game's best pass-rushers and is certainly big enough to fill the gaps to stop the run.

After accounting for their draft pool, the Rams have something in the neighborhood of $25 million in cap space for 2018. But they also need to save some room for Donald, who is looking to become the game's highest paid defensive player -- a title once held by Suh.