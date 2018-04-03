By trading for Brandin Cooks, Rams get missing piece on offense

Adam Schefter joins SportsCenter to analyze why the Patriots traded WR Brandin Cooks to the Rams for the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. (1:29)

LOS ANGELES -- Les Snead, in his seventh year as the Los Angeles Rams' general manager, had spent the entire offseason wheeling and dealing for defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, parting with Alec Ogletree and Robert Quinn, trading for Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, and signing Ndamukong Suh.

Apparently he didn't want Sean McVay, his head coach and offensive playcaller, to feel left out.

On Tuesday afternoon, Snead acquired a new No. 1 wide receiver at a heavy price. He sent his upcoming first-round pick, No. 23 overall, to the New England Patriots in exchange for the speedy Brandin Cooks, who will replace the departed Sammy Watkins as the new "X" receiver and vertical threat. The Rams also received a fourth-round pick and sent away a sixth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

They don't have a pick in the first two rounds of this year's draft, and they don't have much certainty at three of their four linebacker spots. But here's what they do have: A menacing defensive line, with Suh -- scheduled to be introduced Wednesday morning -- joining Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers. A standout secondary, with Talib and Peters joining the trio of Lamarcus Joyner, John Johnson III and Nickell Robey-Coleman. And, now, an elite wide-receiver group.

Cooks will probably play a similar role to Watkins, stretching the field vertically to free up the likes of Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Todd Gurley. But he's faster, younger and more productive than Watkins. He represents the third player at the end of his rookie contract that the Rams have traded for in a span of eight months, after Watkins and Peters.

Brandin Cooks averaged 16.6 yards per reception last season with the Patriots. Steven Senne/AP

Watkins and Peters basically cost second-round picks. Cooks cost a first, which seems to make it a necessity to sign him long term. The 24-year-old is represented by Ryan Tollner of Rep1 Sports, the same agent as the Rams' franchise quarterback, Jared Goff. The connection gives the Rams confidence that they can sign Cooks long term, but it's Goff's timeline that even makes this possible.

The Rams are a contending team getting great value at the most important position, which frees up the ability to be so aggressive elsewhere.

Goff will cost about $16.5 million toward the salary cap over the next two seasons, then will be on his fifth-year option in 2020. Before then, the Rams will look to extend Donald and Cooks, and potentially Gurley and Peters. It'll make for some tricky salary-cap maneuvering. But the Rams are currently projected to have roughly $250 million in salary-cap space going into the next two offseasons, more than any other team.

Cooks has totaled 227 receptions for 3,393 yards and 24 touchdowns with the Patriots and the New Orleans Saints over the past three years, ranking 15th in the NFL in yards per catch during that time. He fills a major need in the Rams' offense, one the team could only piece together by committee. He cost a lot, but he is the final piece to an offense that now looks about as menacing and elite as the Rams' defense and special teams.

Now the Rams have to justify it all with a Super Bowl.