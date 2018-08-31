NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald's record deal

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald signed a record six-year, $135 million extension with $87 million guaranteed on Friday. It's the richest deal for a defensive player in NFL history.

Peers, teammates around the league and one big fan were quick to heap praise on Donald.

When your good you get paid sheesh AD — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) August 31, 2018

@AaronDonald97 mind if I uh... partake in that signing bonus???? No? I ain think so😰😂😂😂🙌🏾🙌🏾 congrattttssssss HALLELUJAH — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 31, 2018

Live look at AD getting ready for his flight back to LA. pic.twitter.com/AhNDQEKlxf — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) August 31, 2018

Sheesh... let me start balling out in football 🤨 💰 — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) August 31, 2018

Aaron Donald got that Baggage Claim... pic.twitter.com/si8HnJEatv — Duke Williams (@Duke27_) August 31, 2018

If anyone deserves it, it's AD!! Generational player. One of the hardest working guys I've played with. https://t.co/mU8IMG1Hte — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) August 31, 2018

I see you @AaronDonald97 giving @Pitt_FB weight room some love. Congrats on the contract fam. Change the game 💯 https://t.co/9Zyi2k4pDm — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) August 31, 2018