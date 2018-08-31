        <
          NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald's record deal

          Christian Petersen/Getty Images
          2:11 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald signed a record six-year, $135 million extension with $87 million guaranteed on Friday. It's the richest deal for a defensive player in NFL history.

          Peers, teammates around the league and one big fan were quick to heap praise on Donald.

