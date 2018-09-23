Near-career day for Jared Goff and another high-flying, 30-point game

Jared Goff throws a dart to WR Cooper Kupp, who breaks a tackle on the way to a 53-yard touchdown. (0:41)

LOS ANGELES – With pressure coming, Jared Goff didn’t flinch as he navigated the pocket. Instead, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback stepped up and delivered a strike to Cooper Kupp for another touchdown.

On Sunday, in a 35-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, Goff delivered arguably the best game of his burgeoning career.

Jared Goff threw for 354 yards against the Chargers. Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports

Goff completed 29 of 36 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns as the Rams improved to 3-0 with a Thursday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings looming.

And for just the third time in franchise history, the Rams have scored 30-plus points in each of their first three games of the season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

In the first quarter, Goff completed a pass over the middle to Brandin Cooks, who was tackled just short of the goal line. Todd Gurley ran 1 yard to put the Rams up 7-0.

Goff followed in the next series with a 21-yard pass to Cooks up the sideline, and a 3-yard pass to Robert Woods for a touchdown to give the Rams a 14-6 lead. Cooks finished with seven catches for 90 yards.

Goff was 13 of 14 for 141 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter alone.

In the second quarter, Goff faced his only stumbling block as he attempted a pass to Gerald Everett in the corner of the end zone, but it was picked off by Derwin James. It was Goff’s second interception this season.

NFL scores, standings and more Everything you need this week:

• Scores, highlights and more »

• Full schedule » | Full standings »

• Weekly stats leaders »

• Injuries tracker: Who's in, out »

More NFL coverage »

Goff rebounded in the third quarter. He completed a 53-yard pass to Kupp, who shed a tackle and sprinted 20 yards to the end zone, to put the Rams up 28-13.

And then later in the third, Goff put the game out of reach when he completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Woods to give the Rams a 35-20 lead. Woods caught 10 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

He finished one yard shy of his career record for passing yards, and as he has done more and more this season, Goff demonstrated his command of coach Sean McVay’s offense as he involved every playmaker in his arsenal. Goff completed passes to six players, including tight ends Tyler Higbee and Everett, and even kept the ball himself when he spied an opening for a 16-yard gain. Now with the matchups against the Vikings next week and the high-scoring Chiefs and Saints coming later in the year, the Rams' offense is firing away at every position.