Rams will need to find some defensive consistency with more big matchups ahead

SEATTLE -- There's something for coming through when it counts.

After a holding call put the Seattle Seahawks out of field goal range, trailing 33-31 to the Los Angeles Rams, Cory Littleton leaped and deflected a Russell Wilson pass, and Wilson’s next attempt fell incomplete, too.

Aaron Donald and the Rams' defense got late pressure on Russell Wilson, but also gave up several big plays. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

For a second consecutive week, the Rams’ defense came up big in the final minutes.

The Rams improve to 5-0, and are comfortably in first place in the NFC West, as the Seahawks fall to 2-3. But while the Rams’ defense held with 3 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the game, their performance left plenty of room for improvement.

Linebacker Mark Barron made his first start this season after he was sidelined the past four games because of a nagging Achilles injury.

But the absence of cornerback Aqib Talib, who is on the injured reserve after he underwent ankle surgery, was apparent as Sam Shields started in Talib’s absence and Troy Hill also played a significant amount of snaps at the position.

Cornerback Marcus Peters, who suffered a calf strain in a Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, has not appeared to return to form despite playing every snap in Week 4 and starting against the Seahawks.

Peters allowed for a 39-yard touchdown by Tyler Lockett in the second quarter that put the Seahawks ahead, 14-10, and also gave up a 30-yard touchdown to David Moore in the third quarter that put the Seahawks up 31-24.

Peters finished with five tackles and a pass deflection.

But it was Wilson -- who defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said earlier this week could single-handedly win a game -- whom the Rams struggled to slow, even as they sacked him twice.

Wilson completed 13 of 21 passes for 198 and 3 touchdowns and the Seahawks were 7-of-12 on third down. In two separate scenarios in the second half, Wilson scrambled as he was chased by outside linebacker Samson Ebukam. The outcomes each favored Wilson.

On the first, Wilson completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Moore and later, as he scrambled, he threw the 30-yard score to Moore.

With the injuries in the secondary, the Rams' defense might still struggle with making consistent stops. Facing the struggling offenses of the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers in the next two weeks might help get over some of the ailments, but then bigger tests loom. With matchups with Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes, putting together a complete performance on defense will be crucial.