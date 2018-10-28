Jared Goff helps Rams rally in second half, stay perfect

LOS ANGELES -- Jared Goff remained true to character. He did not panic.

Instead, the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback overcame the second-largest deficit of his career to deliver a 29-27 come-from-behind victory over the Green Bay Packers at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

NFL scores, standings and more Everything you need this week:

• Scores, highlights and more »

• Full schedule » | Full standings »

• Weekly stats leaders »

• Injuries tracker: Who's in, out »

More NFL coverage »

And the Rams' perfect season remained intact as they improved to 8-0. The Packers fell to 3-3-1.

Entering the game, Goff had led only one come-from-behind victory in eight tries when trailing by double digits, and it came last season, when he led the Rams from 11 down in a 35-30 Week 4 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

On Sunday, the Packers jumped to a 10-0 lead by the start of the second quarter, as the Rams' top-ranked offense struggled mightily to move the ball against a well-rested Packers defense that was coming off a bye week.

The Rams punted on their first five series, the first time their offense had seen such a stall since Week 2 of the 2015 season, when the team was still based in St. Louis and Goff was just a junior at California.

The 10-point hole was the first double-digit deficit the Rams faced this season.

Going into Week 8, Rams quarterback Jared Goff was 1-8 in his career when trailing by double digits. John McCoy/Getty Images

But a safety by linebacker Mark Barron late in the first half started the scoring for the Rams, and Goff took it from there.

The third-year pro delivered back-to-back highlight reel throws to Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley for gains of 25 and 32 yards, respectively, then capped a seven-play, 72-yard drive with a 1-yard pass to Josh Reynolds for a touchdown. Gurley was stopped short on a two-point conversion, but the Rams showed life, and trailed 10-8 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Goff found an open Gurley for a short pass that the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year turned into a 30-yard score. Goff then went to Gurley again on a two-point play and the Rams took their first lead 16-13.

On the ensuing series, Goff completed a 17-yard pass to Cooks, a 19-yard pass to Robert Woods and a 19-yard pass to Reynolds for a touchdown to make it a 23-13 Rams lead.

But Aaron Rodgers, who Goff grew up watching in the Bay Area when Rodgers starred at Cal, delivered touchdowns in consecutive series to give the Packers a 27-26 lead.

Goff responded as he moved the Rams into field-goal territory and Greg Zuerlein kicked what proved to be a 34-yard winning field goal.

Goff completed 19-of-35 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He was sacked five times for the second time this season.