The Dodgers' offense is whole, except for one hole

LOS ANGELES -- Flash forward to an early April 2017 morning filled with anticipation, and in Dave Roberts’ Dodger Stadium office, the manager's first lineup of the season is being drawn out by hand.

What might look like when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres on Opening Day?

A lineup some 3½ months from now is difficult to commit to, but even at this faraway date, Roberts probably can come up with something resembling his first group of starters. It would be sans a key component, though.

In question is the leadoff hitter and second baseman, who figures to be one and the same once the season begins.

Until the Dodgers commit to their next second baseman, Chase Utley remains an option as a free agent. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Roberts was asked about his lineup at the winter meetings earlier this month and was unwilling to make a guesstimate.

“I think right now, today, it would be tough to think through a lineup,” Roberts said in early December. “Obviously I like the starting pitching, but as far as on the positional players' side, I think it's a little too early.”

That starting pitcher Roberts would be able to commit to is Clayton Kershaw, of course. And Roberts was being asked for his lineup before third baseman Justin Turner reached a lucrative four-year, $64 million deal to return to Los Angeles.

Also muddling a future lineup is how Roberts might sort out a plethora of outfielders. He could have as many as seven to choose from. Assuming the Padres open the season with a right-handed starter such as Jhoulys Chacin, the Dodgers could have Andrew Toles in left field and Andre Ethier in right to open the season.

In that scenario, Roberts’ potential 2017 Opening Day lineup could look something like this:

Second baseman

Corey Seager, SS

Justin Turner, 3B

Adrian Gonzalez, 1B

Andre Ethier, RF

Yasmani Grandal, C

Andrew Toles, LF

Joc Pederson, CF

Clayton Keshaw, P

The Dodgers did not have a prototypical leadoff man in 2016, but Chase Utley manned the role admirably. Never a leadoff hitter in his lengthy major league career, Utley saw more than 500 plate appearances there in 2016, delivering a .319 on-base percentage.

Until the Dodgers commit to their next second baseman, Utley remains an option as a free agent. That Utley bats from the left side makes his return not as desirable as other options.

On the trade market, the Dodgers have most strongly been linked to the Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier, a slugging second baseman with a solid glove, who also has been a leadoff man. Dozier hit 42 home runs last season, with about half of his 615 at-bats coming from the leadoff spot.

Other trade options for a second baseman that have been mentioned for the Dodgers include the Tigers’ Ian Kinsler and the Rays’ Logan Forsythe.

Other than a leadoff-hitting second baseman, the Dodgers are in need of middle relievers to replenish a bullpen that was among the best in baseball last season. At that point, the club would be ready to point toward Arizona and start thinking about spring training in February.

By then, the Dodgers’ final batting order decisions should be fairly obvious. It would make filling out the lineup card on Opening Day more of a formality than a decision-making process.