Dodgers aim to re-establish lost Dominican connection

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic roster is among the most attractive in the entire tournament.

The team is the defending WBC champion, after all, and the squad looks strong enough to make another 8-0 run through the tournament.

Adrian Beltre, Manny Machado and Robinson Cano are in the infield. Jose Bautista and Nelson Cruz are in the outfield. Edinson Volquez, Johnny Cueto and Dellin Betances are among those on the mound.

Yet the roster has one glaring omission. No member of the Dominican Republic squad is a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization.

It should not come as a surprise, really. The Dodgers have not been a popular landing spot for up-and-coming Dominican Republic players for some time.

But if the event existed two decades ago, when players such as Ramon and Pedro Martinez, Pedro Astacio, Jose Offerman, Henry Rodriguez, Willy Aybar and Raul Mondesi came through the Dodgers' Dominican academy called Campo Las Palmas, there would have been no shortage of L.A. stars on the team. Beltre went through there too, but he has long since left the organization, playing for the Dodgers in 2004 before leaving as a free agent.

Back then, the Dodgers’ Dominican facility was considered state-of-the-art in both its presence and its concept. There were baseball fields for play, of course, along with classrooms for learning, training facilities for working out and an overall academic and athletic structure that appealed to prospects and their families.

"My first time at Campo was 1988, the very first year it opened," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said. "Bobby Cox and I were running the Braves, and we went down there to see what this idea was all about, having your own complex where you can grow, teach your future stars from a country that has become so very important in feeding major league teams."

The Braves ended up establishing a presence in the Dominican, as did every other baseball team. As they have been so often in their history, the Dodgers were trailblazers.

The followers moved into the lead, though. Other franchises took what the Dodgers had and made it better. The Dodgers' pipeline ultimately fell by the wayside. In the Frank McCourt ownership era, international signings were down, and the Dominican Republic was no longer awash in Dodger blue.

When Mondesi’s son Raul Mondesi Jr. was ready to sign at 16, he said the Dodgers were nowhere near the picture to land his services, as far as he knew from his agent. He signed with Kansas City instead, and after becoming one of the club’s top prospects, he has embarked on his own major league career.

The Royals had moved past the Dodgers with their own state-of-the-art facility, surpassing the Dodgers' neglected campus. Both are located in the rural town of Guerra, 15 miles outside the capital of Santo Domingo.

Now, behind Kasten’s lead, the Dodgers intend to be big players in the Dominican Republic again. The Dodgers made an $8 million investment to update the facility; that's more than what some teams have spent to open a brand-new academy.

Campo Las Palmas, which once housed as many as 40 players, can accommodate nearly 100 now. The classrooms have been refurbished, the living quarters enhanced and the weight room upgraded to nearly match the one the Dodgers have at their spring training facility in Glendale, Arizona.

Mondesi Jr. is proud to be a member of the Royals, but he believes the new Dodgers facilities will help his father’s old club sign Dominican talent.

"Yeah, always with young kids, they want good things," he said. "They are making nice things, so everybody might want to play over there."

The Dodgers' investment is convincing current major leaguers. Now the franchise must convince the next generation of players from the Dominican Republic to play for the club.

President and CEO Stan Kasten, right, on the Dodgers' presence in the Dominican Republic: "We once again have the best facilities. We always retain the cache, the special cache that comes with being associated with the Dodgers." AP Photo/Alex Brandon

"The three years before this ownership took over, the Dodgers were last in international signings ... dead last," Kasten said. "And it was so ironic, because the Dodgers invented international scouting. So in my first year, I went back to Campo, and I saw that it had been the product of a change of philosophy. It just wasn’t up the standards that it once was when it was a showpiece."

Even before the Campo Las Palmas facility opened in 1987, the Dodgers were known for producing talent from the Dominican Republic. Pedro Guerrero, Offerman, Mariano Duncan and Alejandro Pena were just a few of the Dominican teammates Orel Hershiser played alongside.

"This ownership group has changed everything because the reach now is limitless," Hershiser said. "It’s not about, 'We have this many assets, and let’s focus on this part of the world, but we don’t have any money or any time for this part of the world.' There is no part of the world they can’t reach, and that is really exciting for everybody."

Despite the facility’s modernization, the core of what it once was will be preserved. The Dodgers will continue to give players academic instruction as well as building baseball fundamentals. Players will be taught English, and knowledge on American culture will be imparted.

Dodgers legend Manny Mota, a native of the Dominican Republic, was in his heyday long before Campo Las Palmas existed. But he remembers what it used to be and is glad the Dodgers are revitalizing it.

"The Dominican Republic is proud having them back because they have a lot of fans over there," said Mota, after whom one of the refurbished Campo Las Palmas playing fields was named. "They really love the organization because they gave a lot of opportunity to Dominican players."

Just as NCAA athletics recruiters sell their schools' on-field and on-court success, along with the facilities, so will the Dodgers now that they have a gem of an academy to show off.

"It’s amazing," director of player development Gabe Kapler said. "Anytime you have the most exceptional resources at your fingertips to develop your players, it’s a huge advantage. It’s wonderful."

Mota agreed: "I think it makes a very big difference because it’s a nice field now and nice facilities."

In the Dodgers’ top-10 prospect list, compiled by ESPN.com’s Keith Law, there are Yadier Alvarez, Omar Estevez and Yusniel Diaz from Cuba. Alex Verdugo hails from Tuscon but is of Mexican descent and will play for Team Mexico in the WBC. Highly regarded minor league catcher Kiebert Ruiz is from Venezuela.

As of last month, players from 12 different countries were making use of Campo Las Palmas to hone their games.

Although the franchise has prided itself on scouting the world for the best players, the dearth of Dominican Republic players could no longer be ignored. The Dodgers' investment in the country has been noticed.

"I talked to the [Dominican] president, [Danilo Medina], about this," Kasten said. "He is very excited, [and so is] the sports minister. It’s the fact that we are taking great care to make this more than just about baseball. It’s about education, it’s about community, it’s about neighborhood. We’ve hit all of those bases.

"I think the fact that the president showed up, the commissioner [Rob Manfred] showed up, the Dodgers are a big deal there, as they are in a lot of places around the globe. We saw this, in all places, in Sydney [Australia] three years ago when we were there. We are tremendously popular. So that brand, that appeal, is very strong in the Dominican, and this is just the latest reflection of that."

The difference now, of course, is that in the late 1980s, the Dodgers’ facility was the first of its kind. The team might have the newest facility again and a renewed commitment to the Dominican Republic, but the competition from other teams for local players will not go away.

Where top Dominican talent was once steered toward the Dodgers, there are now tryout camps that allow all teams to get into the bidding process. Landing the best talent will take more than an $8 million investment in facilities.

"Listen, it’s always going to be a challenge when you’re competing with 29 other smart, hard-working front offices like we do," Kasten said. "We once again have the best facilities. We always retain the cache, the special cache that comes with being associated with the Dodgers. And now, in addition to that, we now have these fantastic facilities that parents can feel really good about letting their kids sign with us."

But don’t let Kasten alone convince you. Mota has the same sentiment. He was asked if it broke his heart that the Dodgers got away from scouring the Dominican Republic for top talent.

"Well, you could put that in the bag [now]," said Mota, who attended the dedication of the new facility in January. "Just think about now: They are going to sign some talent. With the new academy and the new playing facilities, they are going to sign the good players."