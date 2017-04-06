Dave Roberts feels 'responsibility' of role 30 years after Al Campanis' racial remarks

LOS ANGELES -- Dave Roberts swells with pride over the fact he is the first African-American manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but most of all he considers his role a "responsibility."

Roberts was surprised to learn Thursday is the 30th anniversary of former Dodgers general manager Al Campanis telling a national television audience that African-Americans "may not have some of the necessities to be, let's say, a field manager or perhaps a general manager."

Two days after his interview with Ted Koppel on ABC's "Nightline," Campanis resigned from his job. That was 1987. Roberts became the Dodgers' first African-American manager in 2016.

Dave Roberts was 14 when Al Campanis uttered his disparaging remarks about African-Americans, and the impact of the words did not fully register on him as a teen. Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire

"I think there are moments for me that I sit back and really appreciate this opportunity," Roberts said as he prepared for his team’s third game of the season Wednesday. "And I do every day, but obviously with work you focus on your job and try to do it well. And to see that where we’ve come in society and with baseball in general, it’s a responsibility."

Roberts was 14 when Campanis made his remarks, and he said the impact of the words did not fully register on him as a teen. Roberts said racial differences made relatively little impact on him growing up in a military family and living on multiple military bases in his youth.

"When you grow up on different military bases, there [were] a lot of interracial marriages when I grew up, so I [was] kind of sheltered from it," Roberts said. "But I kind of leaned on my dad for stories and for those to educate me."

Roberts' father, Waymon, a former member of the Marine Corps, died last month at age 68. Waymon Roberts was African-American. His wife, Eiko, is from Japan, and Dave Roberts was born in Okinawa, Japan, in 1972.

"You know what, my dad told stories about how he was the first African-American at his high school and some of the struggles that he had to go through and talking about American history and trailblazers that paved the path for me," Roberts said. "So that’s why for me, at a young age, I have always appreciated it and don’t take it for granted."

For the organization that brought Jackie Robinson to the major leagues, one of its darker days with race relations was a mere 30 years ago.

"It's a privilege [to be the Dodgers' manager], but I also do look at it as a responsibility, because there are a lot of African-Americans that have the ability to manage, to be impactful coaches," Roberts said. "For me, to kind of, hopefully, lead the charge a little bit with the Dodgers, as far as being a minority manager, it's a responsibility."