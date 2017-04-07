Early use of DL for a pitcher does not catch Dodgers off guard

Dustin Garneau takes the first pitch of the fifth inning and sends it over the left-field wall to put the Rockies on top of the Dodgers 2-1. (0:25)

DENVER -- Like insurance, or buying that fifth alloy wheel to use as the spare, the Los Angeles Dodgers had a backup plan ready to keep things rolling.

Losing Rich Hill after just one start was not in the team’s plan, but it was not unexpected, either, that Hill might miss an outing here or there this season. So when Hill landed on the disabled list Friday morning because of another blister on his left middle finger, multiple replacement options were at the ready.

The Dodgers have so many starters these days that two of them were sitting in the bullpen when the Hill news came. Alex Wood and Ross Stripling have been getting the reliever treatment during the first week of the season, but one of them will go back to being a starter Monday.

Monday, of course, is when Hill was expected to start next. That game is at Wrigley Field and is the home opener for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs. It is also the venue where the Dodgers' season ended last October.

Wood figures to get the ball that day, but manager Dave Roberts was not ready to make that official. There is still the matter of Coors Field to deal with this weekend, and that ballpark is known for putting pitching staffs through some torture.

Alex Wood, who started 10 games for the Dodgers last season, appears to be the logical option to take fellow lefty Rich Hill's next turn Monday at Wrigley Field. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

“So obviously you look at our roster and have Stripling and Alex that can potentially fill in, but we will see how this series plays out,” said Roberts, who used Stripling for 1⅓ innings during Friday's 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Of bigger concern than who pitches Monday is who ultimately gets the most time in the Dodgers’ No. 3 starter hole. Roberts says that the team’s first use of the 10-day disabled list is only precautionary, but Hill did miss 5½ weeks last season because of blisters. This one is not considered serious.

Everybody involved says the most recent issue surfaced late in Hill’s outing Wednesday against the San Diego Padres. The lefty went only five innings, while throwing just 75 pitches.

“I kind of touched my thumb to my middle finger and I could feel that it was hot,” Hill said. “The skin was coming up a little bit so I just realized that I should say something.”

Hill gave way that night to Sergio Romo, who was making his Dodgers debut. The game Wednesday looked much like how the 2016 season unfolded, with a starting pitcher going five innings and the bullpen working together to shut things down the rest of the way.

Unfortunately for the Dodgers, the use of the DL is also a throwback to last season, when they tied a franchise record by using 55 players. They put 28 different players on the disabled list, the most in the past 30 years, and probably ever, although DL records are not too thorough before 1986.

What the liberal use of the disabled list did for the Dodgers last season was to get more players into the mix. For most clubs that would spell disaster, but the Dodgers’ depth kept them afloat.

Julio Urias was a big beneficiary of Los Angeles' injury issues in 2016, making his major league debut earlier than expected. After a few early stumbles, he showed just what the hype was all about. Taking his first two outings out of the mix, Urias posted a 2.73 ERA over 69⅓ innings, and was impressive enough to be included on the postseason roster.

But Urias will not be the answer for Hill because the Dodgers are intent on keeping his innings down. Urias will spend the early part of the season in the minor leagues, with the earliest estimate for his arrival to be at some point in May.

Wood has just one appearance -- a two-inning outing the same night Hill started against the Padres. That would line him up perfectly to pitch Monday, although 22 pitches that night did not necessitate the full rest that a starter is afforded.

The Dodgers actually arrived at spring training with 10 starting-pitching options, with Scott Kazmir and Brock Stewart falling out of the chase because of injuries. And young Trevor Oaks, who started on Opening Night for Triple-A Oklahoma City, seemed to move himself up the depth chart with his solid showing this spring.

Yet even with so many options, the Dodgers were not planning to need a spare tire this early in the season.

“With the depth we have, it’s the right thing to do,” Roberts said.