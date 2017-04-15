Nothing to worry about as Clayton Kershaw dominates again

Clayton Kershaw goes 8.1 innings before giving up a run to lead the Dodgers to a 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks. (1:18)

LOS ANGELES -- The only thing close to a scare for Clayton Kershaw on Friday night at Dodger Stadium was something of the literal variety.

In the fourth inning, while facing the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chris Owings, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ace gave a quick snap of his head to remove it from harm’s way. Owings’ comebacker, which seemed to whiz just past Kershaw’s left ear, went for the first Arizona hit of the game.

Kershaw might have flinched at the comebacker, but he barely flinched otherwise all night.

Asked about it afterward, Kershaw wasn’t much for breaking down the moment.

“Pretty close, I guess, yeah,” he said, adding that the ball actually grazed his right arm and was less of a threat to his head.

Showing how nothing seems to faze what many consider to be the best pitcher in baseball, Kershaw followed the comebacker with a walk of Paul Goldschmidt, then proceeded to retire the next 12 batters, taking a one-hitter into the eighth inning.

Clayton Kershaw cruised through 8 1/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits, in beating the Diamondbacks. Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

He would finish the night having allowed just four hits, losing his shutout with two outs to go when Owings got him again, this time with an RBI double.

It was a far cry from his previous start in Colorado, when Kershaw gave up back-to-back home runs for the first time in his career, and multiple home runs in an inning for just the third time.

“You know what, after he didn’t have the great outing in Colorado, you knew somebody was going to have to pay,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Not only did the Diamondbacks pay, so did Kershaw’s friend Zack Greinke, who was the opposing starter. Kershaw had lamented before the game was even played how it would not be the most comfortable of endeavors to face his old pal.

The reality was that the Dodgers’ lineup made it a miserable night for Greinke, not so much for Kershaw. The offense tagged the former Dodgers starter for five runs on 10 hits in five innings. Greinke’s evening ended at 107 pitches. Kershaw threw 100, entering the ninth at 87.

“I said it before, but it’s not a lot of fun to face guys you know and consider a friend,” Kershaw said. “We did a really good job against him tonight. We really battled, made him throw a lot of pitches, didn’t give him many easy outs tonight. We kind of broke it open there with a few big hits with runners in scoring position, so hats off to our guys tonight. They really battled well against him.”

They were enemies for one night, but Kershaw and Greinke are close friends. Three years as teammates, while operating as two of baseball’s best pitchers, forged the bond. Their kids are close in age. Their wives are friends.

Greinke has not had the sustained success in Arizona that he had with the Dodgers, but Kershaw was not about to sell his pal short.

“It’s tough to comment when you don’t see Zack every fifth day and know what is working and what’s not,” Kershaw said. “Obviously last year wasn’t the year he had here because he was so dominant here. It was my first time facing him and I thought his fastball had life and his changeup still got me to swing every time. It looked pretty good to me.”

Kershaw went 0-for-3 against Greinke. He had a chance to do damage in the second inning with the bases loaded and one out, but he grounded into a double play. In the fifth, Kershaw grounded one back to Greinke. It would be the last pitch Greinke threw on the night.

In recovering from his rocky start in the Rocky Mountains, Kershaw continued his dominance at Dodger Stadium. He is 9-0 in his past 10 starts at home, with a 0.47 ERA.

If you don’t think that is a good jumping-off point for a discussion on how to get even better, then you have never listened to Kershaw critique his game.

“I hope I can pitch the same no matter where it is,” Kershaw said, deflecting the talk about home success. “With that said, it’s a pretty good place to pitch and obviously I’m very comfortable here. You want to be as balanced as you possibly can, so try to pitch better on the road.”

With a comfortable lead, Kershaw used the opportunity to add more changeups into the mix. It is a pitch he has worked on over the years, but never leaned on. It could help him to be a difference-maker again this season.

So how many did he throw?

“It was about the usual, I threw two,” he said, drawing a laugh. “So yeah, it was about the usual.”

The reality is, there is nothing usual about a Kershaw start, and there usually is nothing to worry about for the Dodgers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has a way of avoiding danger.

“[The Owings comebacker] didn’t give me too much of a scare because from the side, I didn’t see how close it was and couldn’t appreciate it,” Roberts said. “So I think if I would have been behind home plate, it would have stopped my heart.”

It was not a problem. On this night, Kershaw had it covered.