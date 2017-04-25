Clayton Kershaw proving he's no 'free out' at the plate

SAN FRANCISCO -- Just up from the minor leagues, Rob Segedin was watching the action from the top step of the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout when he marveled at what was taking place early in a game last week against the Colorado Rockies.

“He’s got the best two-strike approach on the team,” Segedin said to hitting coach Turner Ward, while watching the Dodgers’ left-handed hitter, feet spread wide, knees bent, recover from an 0-2 count to conduct a six-pitch at-bat. Only one Dodgers batter saw more pitches the first time through the order that night.

With so many quality left-handed hitters on the team, Segedin’s analysis could have covered any of a number of Dodgers batters. He was talking about Clayton Kershaw.

Sure, Segedin’s analysis was partly in jest, but it struck Ward as more than amusing because it was also partly true. There has been something to Kershaw’s approach at the plate this year that makes him different from the easy out that pitchers often represent when bringing up the rear of the lineup.

“From a coaching standpoint, or a manager standpoint, a guy that’s able to make contact is a huge benefit,” Ward said. “If he can steal just a couple, three, four extra pitches from a pitcher by just fouling something off and extending an AB, it helps, and that’s what [Kershaw] does.”

A look at the internal numbers shows that Kershaw’s swing-and-miss rate has been a mere 14 percent. As of this past weekend, that was ninth-best among National League pitchers. It was also, by far, the best in any season of Kershaw’s career.

In 12 plate appearances this year, Kershaw has struck out just once. And while his damage has been limited to two hits, plus a walk, he is actually meeting his objective.

“It’s important to not just be an out,” Kershaw said. “It’s important to at least give the pitcher a decent at-bat and make him work a little bit. You don’t want the pitcher to relax out there and give him a free out.”

Kershaw in the batter’s box is not what fans come to the ballpark to see, but it is becoming increasingly more intriguing to watch one of the game’s best pitchers improve offensively. It is just another sign of Kershaw’s continued evolution as a baseball player, even though that evolution had previously been strictly limited to his approach from the mound.

This is not to say that Kershaw has designs on becoming the next Babe Ruth. He's a career .156 hitter with a .195 on-base percentage. His offense will never surpass his pitching ability in this lifetime.

Kershaw is even reticent to talk about his junkyard-dog look at the plate, where he seems to be in two-strike mode from the first pitch. His plate coverage has been exceptional, but he is loath to boast about it.

“It’s been six at-bats or something,” Kershaw said, dismissing all this contact-hitter talk.

He is reminded that he has 12 plate appearances this season and has looked aggressive, willing to put up a fight and cover all parts of the plate.

“Give it some time,” Kershaw said. “It will go back to normal.”

Unless this is the new normal. Kershaw acknowledges that his wider stance at the plate is at least two years in the making now, and could trace back as far as three. He does have that memorable home run on Opening Day 2013 to beat the San Francisco Giants. But he appears willing to forgo the moments of catching lightning in a bottle for being a true pest at the plate these days.

Though Clayton Kershaw hit a homer on Opening Day 2013, he's not aiming for long balls these days. He's just trying to extend his at-bats to push his opponents' pitch counts. Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Ward agrees that Kershaw’s professionalism is behind that pesky offensive approach, but there is more to it. “It’s his competitiveness, too,” Ward said. “That’s a driving force for him and everybody that’s up here. The competitiveness of it, when you leave the game, that’s what you miss most. Clayton, his competitiveness of getting in the box and making that guy work, he truly does that.”

Previously, Kershaw’s willingness to exploit the slightest competitive edge had mostly been seen in his move toward more off-speed pitches year after year. He has even been willing to mix in a changeup this season, although his use of the pitch still is rare.

Now, if seeing a few more pitches per plate appearance helps the cause, Kershaw is going to do it.

“Yeah, I like [hitting],” Kershaw said. “I like being in the National League and getting to actually contribute the other way. I think it’s almost kind of nice during a game to kind of take your mind off pitching for that brief second. I enjoy it.”

This is Kershaw, so any time taken away from thinking about the art of pitching is going to be brief.

Kershaw is set to face the Giants on Tuesday night, but a scheduled battle between Cy Young Award winners will not take place after Madison Bumgarner went on the disabled list, injured in a dirt bike accident.

Bumgarner is the real offensive threat from the bottom of the order, with 16 career home runs, including one off Kershaw last season and two in a game earlier this year.

Compared to Bumgarner, Kershaw still has a long way to go in order to place himself among the best hitting pitchers in the game. But he excels in incorporating the little things into the complete package, and his offensive approach is just one more of those little things ... even if he doesn’t want to talk about it.

“Once again, it’s 12 plate appearances,” Kershaw said. “I don’t think you can throw numbers at it. We’ll see.”