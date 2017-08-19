Adrian Gonzalez's return presents a pleasant problem for the Dodgers

DETROIT -- A-Gone has A-Returned. Great! What are the Los Angeles Dodgers supposed to do with him?

Before Friday’s interleague game against the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles activated Adrian Gonzalez from the 60-day disabled list, where he had been since June 12 because of a balky back. The ailment appeared to hinder Gonzalez well before he was put on the shelf. After homering once every 5.8 games over his first 13 big league seasons, he began 2017 with a single dinger in 49 games.

On his first day back on the active roster, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts penciled Gonzalez in the lineup at first base, batting seventh. In his first plate appearance in two months and seven days, Gonzalez mashed a screaming double on an 0-2 pitch from Jordan Zimmermann into the right-field corner. He later scored.

Gonzalez finished 1-for-4 and made a key defensive play. And L.A. won 8-5, of course, because L.A. always wins. It's won five straight, 20 of 23, and 51 of 60, the latter the best 60-game stretch a team has had since 1912.

In his return, Adrian Gonzalez showed that he could still get it done on defense. Paul Sancya/AP Photo

"I guess I hide my amazement pretty well," Roberts said, responding to a reporter pointing out that his club has now won 37 straight games when it scores at least four runs, the longest such streak since the 1954 Indians. "It’s incredible. All the numbers that people are throwing together and throwing at us, I think that’s fun for everybody to hear it."

Gonzalez’s return presents about as harmless a first-world problem as a big league skipper can hope to encounter. Before Gonzalez went down, rookie Cody Bellinger had already emerged as a phenom while mostly playing in the outfield. He’s been the Dodgers’ primary first baseman with Gonzalez out, and Bellinger's phenomenal ways have continued. With 34 homers through Friday’s game, Bellinger already has more than Gonzalez has hit in any season since 2009.

Things could hardly have been better at the team level with Gonzalez out, unless you think the Dodgers should be undefeated. While he was on the DL, his teammates went 46-9. Not that they weren’t glad to see him back in action.

"It was good," Roberts said. "I like him active in the batter’s box, and defensively that [big eighth-inning catch] was just a heads-up play."

Situations like this remind me of the flip side of an old Branch Rickey story. When he was running the crumbling Pirates in the early 1950s, he took a hard-line stance while negotiating a salary for franchise slugger Ralph Kiner. Supposedly he told Kiner, "I finished last with you, I can finish last without you, too."

In a way, Gonzalez has to prove that the team that won without him can still keep winning with him -- which it almost certainly can. Gonzalez's role isn’t likely to offend his pride. He’s been around long enough to understand that no matter what kind of tools he still possesses, the Dodgers simply don’t have anything to fix. He seems intent to play when called upon, whether it’s as a starter or a pinch hitter.

"I was telling the guys, I’m just happy I’m not the guy to mess this thing up," Gonzalez said. "We won, that’s the most important thing.

"For me, I'm just glad to be out there and not feeling [bad]. Hopefully that continues."

Let’s say that a healthier Gonzalez is more likely to produce according to his forecast than his early-season numbers. According to the rest-of-season ZIPS projections at fangraphs.com, that translates to a .267/.329/.425 line, for a .319 wOBA. Among players with at least 100 plate appearances this season for the Dodgers, only second basemen Chase Utley and Logan Forsythe have posted wOBAs lower than .319. Gonzalez may now be an extra hand, but if he is healthy-ish, he’s one heck of a spare part.

For what it’s worth, after one game, Gonzalez feels more like the winter forecast version of himself than the one who struggled early this season.

"I feel good," Gonzalez said. "Took the swings I wanted to take. Even the outs, I feel good about them. I’m happy with the way everything went today."

Even defensively, Gonzalez’s game seems marginal on this loaded roster. Once one of the game’s best fielding first basemen, Gonzalez had plus-3 defensive runs saved (DRS) last season, and was at break-even this season before going on the DL. Meanwhile, the athletic Bellinger has put up plus-4 DRS during his rookie season at first base, and plus-5 while playing the outfield.

Gonzalez did save a run on Friday, snagging an Ian Kinsler liner with two on to end the eighth. Because Gonzalez had made kind of an ad hoc decision to play behind Jose Iglesias at first, he was in the perfect spot to make the play. The Dodgers’ season has gone like that, and it’s no wonder that after making the grab, Gonzalez was all smiles.

"They had a little rally going there," Gonzalez said. "The first pitch of that at-bat, we were holding him on. [Me and pitcher Pedro Baez] talked as much as you talk in sign language and I decided to play behind. Out of nowhere I was able to peel off and the ball was hit right at me."

This weekend’s interleague series in Detroit is atypical because of the use of the DH, though you could look at it as a flip-forward to the Dodgers’ possible road games in the World Series. (With the win, Los Angeles’ record in interleague games improved to an MLB-best 15-3.) Anyway, Roberts was able to give Corey Seager a defensive day off by using him at DH, moving Chris Taylor to shortstop and using Bellinger in the outfield.

Bellinger’s versatility gives Roberts a lot of options because it’s not like he’s saddled with two guys who can play only first base. As the Dodgers steam toward the postseason, he can work Gonzalez into the position-player rotation to keep guys fresh. Of course, Roberts has really been able to do that all season because of his club’s unmatched depth.

For his career, Gonzalez has just a .661 career OPS as a pinch hitter in 44 plate appearances. It’s not a job he’s used to doing, but this season -- this magical Dodgers season -- he’s 4-for-5 with two RBIs.

Before this season, he had six career pinch hits.

Still, for the team that has everything, probably two of everything, Gonzalez is a luxury item. It could be worse, and he knows it. And for his team, it was just good to see that Adrian is gone no more.

"For him to get a hit to start his trek back, I think that was good for him," Roberts said. "There was obviously a lot of smiles tonight."