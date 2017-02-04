Cavaliers hoping for post-deadline, free-agent magic

When the Cleveland Cavaliers aren't dodging the New York Knicks' attempts to sell them on a Carmelo Anthony trade, or auditioning available free agents, they're engaged in some serious finger-crossing.

They’re hoping/rooting/wishing for a quality veteran or two to pop onto the free-agent market via buyout after the Feb. 23 trade deadline passes.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jose Calderon and Dallas Mavericks center Andrew Bogut, league sources tell ESPN.com, have emerged as two players who greatly interest the Cavs in their search for bench help.

The NBA's reigning champions, who come face-to-face with ‎Anthony in Saturday night's ABC showcase game at Madison Square Garden, are also closely monitoring Bogut teammate Deron Williams.

Yet this is where we have to point out that merely monitoring, as they say in those commercials, isn’t the same as fixing the problem. Actually finding a way to acquire even one of those three intriguing potential contributors is another matter entirely.

The Cavs know trading for Calderon, Bogut or Williams is highly unlikely given Cleveland's various salary-cap and asset limitations. The best they can realistically hope for is that one or more of those three gets bought out after the trade deadline and eventually hits the free-agent market.

Another pesky complication: Neither Bogut nor Williams, according to the latest signals emanating from Big D, is said to be particularly interested in a buyout if they're still with the Mavericks after the Feb. 23 buzzer for trades. The Mavericks' recent 9-3 surge, furthermore, has given Dallas some life of its own in the hunt for the West's No. 8 spot despite a 6-18 start, which could well lessen Mark Cuban’s appetite for weakening his roster.

All that would appear to establish Calderon as the most likely of the three to ultimately became available for the Cavs to pursue. But rest assured that the Lakers and Mavericks will spend the next 19 days looking for workable trades first that can bring an asset back as opposed to simply setting up Cleveland to appease an antsy, edgy LeBron James.

You've been hearing for weeks now that the Cavs are on the hunt for a seasoned point guard and another big man to fortify their bench, with James openly unhappy that the voids created by the offseason departures of Matthew Dellavedova and Timofey Mozgov have yet to be filled.

The trouble is that there are obstacles in any direction Cleveland looks these days.

In the most recent Son of Weekend Dime, we highlighted a couple of intriguing veteran guards -- Utah's Shelvin Mack and Denver's Jameer Nelson -- whose salaries would fit into one of Cleveland's available trade exceptions.

The respective salaries possessed by Calderon ($7.7 million), Bogut ($11 million) and Williams ($9 million), by contrast, are too big for the Cavs to absorb into a trade exception.

Utah and Denver, meanwhile, both currently sit below the league's $84.7 million salary floor for the season, which helps explain why neither team is likely itching to just send Mack or Nelson rushing to LeBron's aid. Nelson, on top of that, played meaningful minutes in Denver throughout the month of January, with Mike Malone and his Nuggets unexpectedly in a playoff chase.

Stay tuned, though. ‎The key time frame from the Cavs' perspective, if they can’t find what they need via trades or those free-agent workouts, is what happens from Feb. 24 through the March 1 buzzer for playoff eligibility.

The rule is the same for all teams when it comes to the buyout game: Players remain playoff-eligible for their next team as long as they're released by 11:59 PM ET on March 1.

Remember the Cavs’ plan we shared after the Cavs’ Christmas Day victory over Golden State?

The one about reducing James’ minutes at the end of January?

Hasn’t quite happened yet.

James recently logged 43-plus minutes in three successive games at the tail end of Cleveland’s 2-6 nosedive. It was the first time he pulled off that sort of hat trick since March 2009 ... when he was 24 years old.

Thanks to comparatively light loads in the four games since -- minute totals of 34, 37, 37 and 34 -- James has slipped to No. 2 in the league in terms of minutes per game behind Toronto’s Kyle Lowry.

Which is a good thing.

Leading the league in minutes per game, we’re guessing, was not one of LeBron’s goals coming into the 2016-17 campaign. Finishing No. 1 in that category, in James’ 14th season, would make history, nudging him past Allen Iverson as the oldest player in NBA annals to hold that distinction.

Most experienced to lead NBA in MPG Player Season Experience Age Allen Iverson 2007-08 12th season 32 John Havlicek 1971-72 10th season 31 Wilt Chamberlain 1968-69 10th season 32

Maybe the best news for the Cavaliers of late is the fact that Golden State has four All-Stars.

As mentioned earlier this week in our Power Rankings, it’s not the sort of good omen you’d expect, since only two of the previous 10 teams to feature four All-Stars went on to win it all that season.

Philadelphia was the most recent champ in 1982-83, after Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Maurice Cheeks and Andrew Toney represented the East in the Marvin Gaye All-Star Game in 1983. Boston was the first in 1961-62, with Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Sam Jones and Tom Heinsohn earning All-Star status.

The Warriors will be the fifth team in the past 20 seasons to try to halt a drought that stretches back to that unforgettable ‘Fo-Fo-Fo’ Sixers team. The list:

One Team, Four All-Stars Season Team Players 2016-17 Warriors Durant, Curry, Thompson, Green 2014-15 Hawks Horford, Millsap, Teague, Korver 2010-11 Celtics Garnett, Pierce, Allen, Rondo 2005-06 Pistons Billups, Hamilton, R. Wallace, B. Wallace 1997-98 Lakers O'Neal, Bryant, Jones, Van Exel

