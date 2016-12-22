'Coach' Ryan Tannehill taking on different role for Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. -- It wasn’t supposed to be this way for Ryan Tannehill.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was rolling through the regular season, playing arguably the best football of his career and leading his team to its seventh victory in eight games and toward a possible playoff berth.

Then, one play changed everything.

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell hit Tannehill low in the right leg, causing an ACL and MCL strain that likely will keep Tannehill out the rest of the season. On Wednesday, Tannehill limped through Miami’s locker room on crutches as Matt Moore prepares for his second consecutive start, on the road Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

This is uncharted territory for Miami’s $96 million quarterback, who earned a reputation as an iron man for taking big hits and never missing a start in his previous four seasons.

“It hasn’t been easy for him,” Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said. “I know Saturday was tough with him being out there and knowing that he wasn’t going to play. It’s not an easy thing for any competitor, but he’s done everything he possibly could -- or possibly can -- to help Matt and help anybody else on offense.

“He has a different vantage point right now. He’s more taken on a role of a coach, almost to help guys. If there is any kind of question, he can answer it.”

According to Gase, the Dolphins gained an extra member of their coaching staff. It was Tannehill’s job to know the offense inside out, and now that he’s out of the game physically, he’s helping his teammates in various ways mentally.

Tannehill still studies film of upcoming opponents. He works closely with Gase to help put together plays and an offensive game plan that would benefit Moore, and Tannehill made the trip to New Jersey to support his backup in the 34-13 victory against the Jets in Week 15.

“I don’t think he missed a meeting,” Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said. “He’s contributing, he’s got his notebook out. A lot of these guys you see after they get hurt, they disappear. They’re not in the building. ‘Why would I come over here? Why am I here all night helping QB Matt get ready when I could be at home with my new baby, and my wife? I’m not going to play this week anyway.’”

Whether on the field or off, Tannehill is seeing the Dolphins' season through while giving 100 percent. He continues his knee rehab, with a small chance to return. But it's likely he'll remain "Coach Tannehill" for the remainder of this season.