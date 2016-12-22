Dolphins' Bacarri Rambo has no ill will after Bills release

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins safety Bacarri Rambo knows he could've easily been on the opposing sideline Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

Bacarri Rambo, who played 15 games for the Bills last season, has 25 tackles and one interception in seven games for the Dolphins. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Rambo played 15 games for Buffalo last season and was a favorite of Bills head coach Rex Ryan. However, a meniscus tear in his knee and lengthy rehab resulted in the Bills going in another direction this offseason and left Rambo without a job until the Dolphins called in late October

On Saturday Rambo will play a key role for Miami (9-5) against his former team with plenty at stake. The Dolphins have a chance to clinch their first playoff berth in eight years with a win combined with a loss by the Denver Broncos (8-6).

"It’s business, and I understand about the injury," Rambo said of his Buffalo release. "I have nothing bad to say about that. It’s part of the business. I can’t fault them about it, just continue to work hard and get back to my healthy self."

Miami needed help replacing injured former Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones (shoulder) and turned to Rambo. Ironically, Rambo was a college teammate of Jones at the University of Georgia. Rambo quickly learned the defense and earned playing time, sharing a role with Michael Thomas, who also serves as the Dolphins' special-teams captain.

After sitting out half the season, Rambo is grateful to have a chance to play down the stretch for a contending team.

“I’m very grateful for the coaching staff and the GM,” Rambo said. “I’m very appreciative for them just giving me the opportunity to go out there and play ball.”