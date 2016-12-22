Chad Johnson shows up at Dolphins practice

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins had an interesting guest at practice on Thursday. Miami native and former six-time Pro Bowl receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson was present with the team and had conversations with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase and others on the coaching staff during the portion open to the media.

Another picture of Miami native and former WR Chad @ochocinco at #Dolphins practice today. pic.twitter.com/yRqbASmh1A — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) December 22, 2016

Johnson, who is retired, had a short stint for the Dolphins in 2012. He was with the team in training camp but was cut before the regular season by former head coach Joe Philbin due to a domestic incident with his ex-wife. That was the last time Johnson was with an NFL team.

In other practice news, Dolphins top cornerback Byron Maxwell (ankle) worked on the side with a trainer during the media portion of practice. He missed the first two days of practice this week and his status is up in the air.

Miami defensive coordinator said Maxwell’s chances of playing Saturday against the Buffalo Bills were “50-50.”